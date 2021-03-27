Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Management's Proposal approval

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 09.305.994/0001-29

Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MARCH 24, 2021

1. Date, time and place: March 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Company, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, nº 939, 8º floor, Edifício Jatobá, Tamboré, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.

2. Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was given to all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 17 of the Bylaws, and the totality of the members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting, in person or remotely, and expressly voted through letter, facsimile or digitally certified e-mail, pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1, of the Bylaws.

3. Board: Chairman: David Gary Neeleman; Secretary: Joanna Camet Portella.

4. Agenda: To pass a resolution on: (i) the proposal for the global compensation to be paid to the Managers during the fiscal year of 2021; (ii) the Management's Proposal to be submitted to the upcoming Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.

5. Unanimous Resolutions: The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters of the agenda, the board members in attendance unanimously and without any restrictions decided to approve:

I. based on the opinion issued by the Compensation Committee, the proposal for the global compensation to be paid to the Managers (Board of Executive Officers, Board of Directors and Advisory Committees) in the fiscal year of 2021, in the amount of up to R$ 51,148,576.00 (fifty-one million, one hundred and forty-eight thousand, five hundred and seventy-six reais), which shall include, without limitation, wage, fringe benefits, pro-labore, share based incentive plans, direct and indirect benefits, representation allowance for the managers, and others;

II. the Management's Proposal to be submitted to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 29, 2021, at the Company's headquarters;

III. authorization to the Company's Board of Executive Officers to perform all necessary acts for the disclosure of the documents hereby approved.

6. Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. [signatures] Board: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Gelson Pizzirani, Michael Paul Lazarus, John Ray Gebo, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta.

This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book.

Barueri, March 24, 2021.

David Gary Neeleman

Joanna Camet Portella

Chairman

Secretary