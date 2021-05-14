Azul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON MAY 03rd, 2021

In compliance with article 30, XXXII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, as of December 7th, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 480"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held on May 03rd, 2021, as follows:

Date of the Shareholders Meeting in which the Stock Option plan was approved

The Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on December 11th, 2009, and amended on July 1st, 2013 ("First Plan").

The Second Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on July 30, 2014, and amended on October 3rd, 2017 ("Second Plan").

The Third Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 11th, 2017 ("Third Plan").

Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase amounts of R$ 22,320,495.19.

Consequently, the Company's capital stock shall raise from the current R$ 2,266,992,004.64 toR$ 2,289,312,496.83.

Number of shares issued of each type and class

The capital increase comprises the issuance of 1,904,659 preferred shares, which shall have the same characteristics and conditions, and will enjoy the same rights and advantages of the preferred shares which are already in existence or that may be issuanced.

Issuance price of the new shares

The new preferred shares were issued at the following prices per share:

First Plan: