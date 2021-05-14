Log in
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/13
38.99 BRL   +1.51%
02:05pAZUL S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase
PU
01:13pAZUL S A  : Files Form 20-F Report for the Fiscal Year End 2020 (Form 6-K)
PU
05/13AZUL S A  : 1Q21 Institutional Presentation
PU
Azul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase

05/14/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON MAY 03rd, 2021

In compliance with article 30, XXXII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, as of December 7th, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 480"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held on May 03rd, 2021, as follows:

Date of the Shareholders Meeting in which the Stock Option plan was approved

The Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on December 11th, 2009, and amended on July 1st, 2013 ("First Plan").

The Second Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on July 30, 2014, and amended on October 3rd, 2017 ("Second Plan").

The Third Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 11th, 2017 ("Third Plan").

Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase amounts of R$ 22,320,495.19.

Consequently, the Company's capital stock shall raise from the current R$ 2,266,992,004.64 toR$ 2,289,312,496.83.

Number of shares issued of each type and class

The capital increase comprises the issuance of 1,904,659 preferred shares, which shall have the same characteristics and conditions, and will enjoy the same rights and advantages of the preferred shares which are already in existence or that may be issuanced.

Issuance price of the new shares

The new preferred shares were issued at the following prices per share:

First Plan:

  1. 33,000 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$3.42 per share, pursuant to the First Program of the First Plan; and
  2. 200 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$6.44 per share, pursuant to the Second and Third Programs of the First Plan.

Second Plan:

  1. 2,757 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$22.57 per share, pursuant to the Second Plan.

Third Plan:

  1. 1,868,702 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$11.85 per share, pursuant to the First Program of the Third Plan.

Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded

Preferred Shares1

a) minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3) years:

2018

2019

2020

Minimum

R$ 20.43

R$ 31.70

R$ 10.35

Average

R$ 28.94

R$ 44.58

R$ 29.54

Maximum

R$ 38.69

R$ 58.28

R$ 62.41

b) minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of the year for the last two (2) years:

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Minimum

34.72

31.70

42.09

47.91

10.35

11.80

19.82

22.49

Average

37.75

37.90

49.52

52.82

46.14

17.12

23.02

32.05

Maximum

42.22

45.40

55.47

58.28

62.41

27.35

29.09

42.28

1 Only preferred shares of the Company (AZUL4) are traded on the stock market.

2

c) minimum, average and maximum price in each month for the last six (6) months:

November

December

January

February

March

April

Minimum

22.49

35.27

35.96

40.60

35.46

37.44

Average

31.72

39.44

37.99

42.93

38.84

38.85

Maximum

38.02

42.28

41.44

44.95

42.84

40.19

d) average price for the last ninety (90) days: R$39.46

Percentage of dilution resulting from the issuance

The percentage of dilution resulting from the capital increase is 0,5506%2.

2 Percentage of dilution based on the hypothetical conversion of all common shares into preferred shares at a 75:1 ratio.

3

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
