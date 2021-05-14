Azul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase

AZUL S.A.
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON MAY 03rd, 2021
In compliance with article 30, XXXII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, as of December 7th, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 480"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held on May 03rd, 2021, as follows:
Date of the Shareholders Meeting in which the Stock Option plan was approved
The Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on December 11th, 2009, and amended on July 1st, 2013 ("First Plan").
The Second Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on July 30, 2014, and amended on October 3rd, 2017 ("Second Plan").
The Third Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 11th, 2017 ("Third Plan").
Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock
The approved capital increase amounts of R$ 22,320,495.19.
Consequently, the Company's capital stock shall raise from the current R$ 2,266,992,004.64 toR$ 2,289,312,496.83.
Number of shares issued of each type and class
The capital increase comprises the issuance of 1,904,659 preferred shares, which shall have the same characteristics and conditions, and will enjoy the same rights and advantages of the preferred shares which are already in existence or that may be issuanced.
Issuance price of the new shares
The new preferred shares were issued at the following prices per share:
First Plan:
-
33,000 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$3.42 per share, pursuant to the First Program of the First Plan; and
-
200 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$6.44 per share, pursuant to the Second and Third Programs of the First Plan.
Second Plan:
-
2,757 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$22.57 per share, pursuant to the Second Plan.
Third Plan:
-
1,868,702 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$11.85 per share, pursuant to the First Program of the Third Plan.
Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded
Preferred Shares1
a) minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3) years:
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Minimum
|
R$ 20.43
|
R$ 31.70
|
R$ 10.35
|
Average
|
R$ 28.94
|
R$ 44.58
|
R$ 29.54
|
Maximum
|
R$ 38.69
|
R$ 58.28
|
R$ 62.41
b) minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of the year for the last two (2) years:
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
34.72
|
31.70
|
42.09
|
47.91
|
10.35
|
11.80
|
19.82
|
22.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
37.75
|
37.90
|
49.52
|
52.82
|
46.14
|
17.12
|
23.02
|
32.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum
|
42.22
|
45.40
|
55.47
|
58.28
|
62.41
|
27.35
|
29.09
|
42.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Only preferred shares of the Company (AZUL4) are traded on the stock market.
