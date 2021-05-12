Azul S A : Reports April 2021 Traffic (Form 6-K)

Azul Reports April 2021 Traffic

São Paulo, May 10, 2021 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for April 2021.

Compared to 2019, domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) recovered 76%, while domestic capacity (ASKs) recovered of 80%, resulting in a load factor of 79%.

'In April, we continued to actively manage capacity according to the demand, which was impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine measures implemented across the country. Despite these challenges, our unique network combined with our fleet flexibility allowed us to recover 80% of our domestic capacity, one of the highest recovery rates in the world. Recent trends are positive and capacity recovery is accelerating in the coming months,' said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to more than 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Traffic Release April | 2021

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

