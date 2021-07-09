Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for June 2021

Traffic Release

June | 2021

Azul Reports June 2021 Traffic

São Paulo, July 9, 2021 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for June 2021.

Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) recovered to 96.6% of 2019 levels, while domestic capacity (ASKs) recovered to 101%, resulting in a load factor of 79%.

"The last few months have demonstrated in practice the strength and uniqueness of our business model. With the continuation of vaccination efforts in Brazil, domestic demand is already around 2019 levels, and we are flying to a record 120 destinations in the country. We expect to continue rebui lding our network, while maintaining our margin expansion and developing of our logistics business", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Jun-21 Jun-20 % ∆ Jun-19 % ∆ 2Q21 2Q19 % ∆ Domestic RPK (million) 1,708 399 328.2% 1,768 -3.4% 4,443 5,250 -15.4% ASK (million) 2,168 528 310.9% 2,149 0.9% 5,653 6,317 -10.5% Load factor 78.8% 75.6% +3.2 p.p. 82.3% -3.5 p.p. 78.6% 83.1% -4.5 p.p. International RPK (million) 89 74 21.2% 596 -85.1% 238 1,610 -85.2% ASK (million) 171 99 73.4% 679 -74.8% 453 1,840 -75.4% Load factor 52.0% 74.3% -22.3 p.p. 87.8% -35.8 p.p. 52.5% 87.5% -35.0 p.p. Total RPK (million) 1,797 472 280.4% 2,364 -24.0% 4,681 6,860 -31.8% ASK (million) 2,340 627 273.4% 2,828 -17.3% 6,105 8,156 -25.1% Load factor 76.8% 75.4% +1.4 p.p. 83.6% -6.8 p.p. 76.7% 84.1% -7.4 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to more than 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one

in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.