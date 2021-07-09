Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for June 2021

Traffic Release
June | 2021
Azul Reports June 2021 Traffic
São Paulo, July 9, 2021 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for June 2021.
Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) recovered to 96.6% of 2019 levels, while domestic capacity (ASKs) recovered to 101%, resulting in a load factor of 79%.
"The last few months have demonstrated in practice the strength and uniqueness of our business model. With the continuation of vaccination efforts in Brazil, domestic demand is already around 2019 levels, and we are flying to a record 120 destinations in the country. We expect to continue rebui lding our network, while maintaining our margin expansion and developing of our logistics business", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.
|
|
Jun-21
|
|
Jun-20
|
% ∆
|
Jun-19
|
% ∆
|
2Q21
|
|
2Q19
|
% ∆
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
1,708
|
399
|
328.2%
|
1,768
|
-3.4%
|
4,443
|
5,250
|
-15.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
2,168
|
528
|
310.9%
|
2,149
|
0.9%
|
5,653
|
6,317
|
-10.5%
|
Load factor
|
78.8%
|
75.6%
|
+3.2 p.p.
|
82.3%
|
-3.5 p.p.
|
78.6%
|
83.1%
|
-4.5 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
89
|
74
|
21.2%
|
596
|
-85.1%
|
238
|
1,610
|
-85.2%
|
ASK (million)
|
171
|
99
|
73.4%
|
679
|
-74.8%
|
453
|
1,840
|
-75.4%
|
Load factor
|
52.0%
|
74.3%
|
-22.3 p.p.
|
87.8%
|
-35.8 p.p.
|
52.5%
|
87.5%
|
-35.0 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
1,797
|
472
|
280.4%
|
2,364
|
-24.0%
|
4,681
|
6,860
|
-31.8%
|
ASK (million)
|
2,340
|
627
|
273.4%
|
2,828
|
-17.3%
|
6,105
|
8,156
|
-25.1%
|
Load factor
|
76.8%
|
75.4%
|
+1.4 p.p.
|
83.6%
|
-6.8 p.p.
|
76.7%
|
84.1%
|
-7.4 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to more than 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one
in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.
Glossary
Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)
One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.
Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)
Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.
Contact
Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br
Media Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br
