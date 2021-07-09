Log in
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 07/08
41.21 BRL   -3.42%
05:20pAZUL S A  : announces its traffic figures for June 2021
06/21AZUL S A  : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Bonds Azul Investments
06/11AZUL S A  : Reports May 2021 Traffic (Form 6-K)
Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for June 2021

07/09/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Traffic Release

June | 2021

Azul Reports June 2021 Traffic

São Paulo, July 9, 2021 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for June 2021.

Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) recovered to 96.6% of 2019 levels, while domestic capacity (ASKs) recovered to 101%, resulting in a load factor of 79%.

"The last few months have demonstrated in practice the strength and uniqueness of our business model. With the continuation of vaccination efforts in Brazil, domestic demand is already around 2019 levels, and we are flying to a record 120 destinations in the country. We expect to continue rebui lding our network, while maintaining our margin expansion and developing of our logistics business", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Jun-21

Jun-20

% ∆

Jun-19

% ∆

2Q21

2Q19

% ∆

Domestic

RPK (million)

1,708

399

328.2%

1,768

-3.4%

4,443

5,250

-15.4%

ASK (million)

2,168

528

310.9%

2,149

0.9%

5,653

6,317

-10.5%

Load factor

78.8%

75.6%

+3.2 p.p.

82.3%

-3.5 p.p.

78.6%

83.1%

-4.5 p.p.

International

RPK (million)

89

74

21.2%

596

-85.1%

238

1,610

-85.2%

ASK (million)

171

99

73.4%

679

-74.8%

453

1,840

-75.4%

Load factor

52.0%

74.3%

-22.3 p.p.

87.8%

-35.8 p.p.

52.5%

87.5%

-35.0 p.p.

Total

RPK (million)

1,797

472

280.4%

2,364

-24.0%

4,681

6,860

-31.8%

ASK (million)

2,340

627

273.4%

2,828

-17.3%

6,105

8,156

-25.1%

Load factor

76.8%

75.4%

+1.4 p.p.

83.6%

-6.8 p.p.

76.7%

84.1%

-7.4 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to more than 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one

in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Traffic Release

June | 2021

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

Contact

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward -looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of informa tion currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward -looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward -looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward -looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the f uture events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncert ainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward -looking statements.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
