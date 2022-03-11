Log in
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
03/22 04:07:33 pm
18.87 BRL   -5.89%
Azul S A : to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

03/11/2022 | 04:26pm EST
Notice to the Market

March | 2022

Azul to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

Initiative to support the International Committee of the Red Cross for its relief efforts in Ukraine

São Paulo, March 11, 2022 - Azul announces today a unique initiative to raise funds for Ukranian refugees. Starting today, customers who want to donate to this important cause will be able to purchase seats for virtual flights between Sao Paulo-Campinas, Brazil and Ukraine. While the flights will not be flown, the total value of the purchase will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support their efforts to aid the millions of refugees leaving Ukraine.

"We knew we had to find a creative way to help so we decided to keep the sensation that your support was

actually flying to Ukraine. We will use all our communication channels to reach out to our 14 million loyalty members and the millions of customers that fly Azul every month. We have scheduled these virtual flights for the next 90 days and we hope that the donations force us to add even more. No amount is too small and we are committed here at Azul to use all the tools at our disposal to generate these important donations for the Red Cross in support of its relief efforts in Ukraine. All of the associated marketing costs and processing fees will be

funded by Azul", says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO. "This is just the first in a series of initiatives and we hope over the next days and weeks we can find even more creative ways to support the refugees from Ukraine",

completes Rodgerson.

To make a donation or see further details please visit www.voeazul.com.br.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers more than 900 daily flights to more than 140 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 240 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
