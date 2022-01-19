Azure Minerals : Exploration Commences for 2022

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

20 JANUARY 2022

EXPLORATION UPDATE

BARTON GOLD PROJECT (100% Azure)

Initial 3,000m Reverse Circulation drilling program is underway

Target is gold mineralisation at Daisy Corner, immediately adjacent to Genesis Minerals' new Puzzle North gold discovery

Reconnaissance aircore drilling program to follow up untested, soil- covered structurally-controlled gold targets

ANDOVER NICKEL-COPPER PROJECT (60% Azure / 40% Creasy Group)

Diamond drilling has recommenced focused on defining the nickel- copper (Ni-Cu) sulphide mineralisation at VC-07 West

(Ni-Cu) sulphide mineralisation at VC-07 West Additional drilling at Skyline and VC-23 will delineate Ni-Cu sulphide zones and test other regional targets such as VC-18 and VC-41

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) ("Azure" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its maiden drilling program at the Barton Gold Project, located in the world- class Leonora-Laverton gold province of Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. The initial 3,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program will target extensions of Genesis Minerals' new gold discovery at Puzzle North.

Azure is also pleased to announce that diamond drilling has restarted on its flagship Andover Nickel- Copper Project, located in the West Pilbara region of WA, following the Christmas break.

BARTON GOLD PROJECT

Azure holds 100% ownership of a large strategic landholding (see Figure 1) in the gold-rich Kookynie Gold District (ASX: 4 October 2021 for details). This sizeable land package hosts numerous prospective, yet under-explored mineralised trends covering greenstone belts, adjacent granite margins and favourable structural settings that are considered highly prospective for hosting significant gold mineralisation.

Barton is adjacent to several growing gold deposits and significant gold projects, including:

Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX: GMD): Ulysses Gold Project (1,608,000oz gold resource);

Genesis' Puzzle North gold discovery which adjoins Azure's southern tenement boundary; and

Saturn Metals Ltd (ASX: STN): Apollo Hill Gold Project (944,000oz gold resource).

Azure's first drill program at Barton has started with 3,000m of RC drilling following up historical gold intersections at Daisy Corner and testing for northern extensions of the gold mineralisation drilled by Genesis Minerals at Puzzle North (see Figure 2).