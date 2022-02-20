Azure Minerals : High-Grade Results Continue From Andover Ni-Cu Deposit

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) ("Azure" or "the Company") is pleased to announce receipt of assay results from the final 14 drill holes completed as part of the mineral resource drill-out of the Andover nickel-copper(Ni-Cu) sulphide deposit on the Andover Project (60% Azure / 40% Creasy Group), located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia.

All assay results are now finalised and have been provided to Azure's consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd, who are completing the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Andover, which is expected to be released in late March 2022.

Assay results remain pending for a further 22 holes that have been drilled at Ridgeline (formerly VC- 07 West) and other regional targets, with laboratory turnaround times currently averaging around eight weeks.

In addition to resource definition and exploration drilling, Azure has commenced advanced-stage metallurgical test work on samples collected from different zones within the Andover deposit. Sulphide flotation tests are being carried out on multiple composite samples to assess the variability of metallurgical characteristics across the deposit and to optimise the process flowsheet.

Azure has renamed some of the prospects hosted within the Andover project area, as not all targets the Company is exploring have been identified by the airborne electromagnetic (VTEM) survey, which originated the VC-xx naming convention (see Figure 1 below).