Azure Minerals : Hits High Grade Nickel and Copper at Ridgeline

ANDD0128:

14.5m @ 1.84% Ni, 0.88% Cu and 0.09% Co from 537.0m downhole, including: 4.9m @ 3.50% Ni, 1.34% Cu and 0.17% Co from 542.8m downhole.

ANDD0134

2.4m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.19% Cu and 0.05% Co from 98.7m downhole o 12.6m @ 2.17% Ni, 0.46% Cu & 0.10% Co from 459.2m; including 6.3m @ 3.59% Ni, 0.21% Cu & 0.17% Co from 459.2m.

As previously reported (ASX: 2 August 2021), an earlier hole drilled by Azure at Ridgeline (ANDD0045) also intersected high nickel tenor massive sulphide mineralisation returning high nickel grades:

ANDD0045:

4.5m @ 3.95% Ni, 0.80% Cu and 0.16% Co from 486.6m downhole, and:

7.5m @ 1.39% Ni, 0.45% Cu and 0.06% Co from 601.6m downhole, including: 3.4m @ 2.01% Ni, 0.43% Cu and 0.09% Co from 605.2m downhole.

Drilling will continue at Ridgeline to extend these high nickel tenor mineralised zones along strike to the east and west and up-dip closer to surface.

EXPLORATION

Favourable geology has been intersected in the first two step-out holes drilled to the west of the Ridgeline mineralisation (see Figure 1), with both ANDD0147 (140m west of Ridgeline) and ANDD0148 (120m west of ANDD0147 and 260m west of Ridgeline) containing visible Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation in a geological setting similar to the Andover deposit (see Table 2).

ANDD0147 intersected a 3m-wide zone containing massive, semi-massive, matrix, blebby and disseminated Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation (see Images 1 and 2). This intersection includes two zones of massive sulphides which returned high nickel readings when tested with a handheld portable XRF, indicating the sulphides are of high nickel tenor.

ANDD0148 intersected a 10m-wide zone containing disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides (see Table 2), confirming the ongoing fertility of the western Ridgeline extensions.

Surface fixed loop electromagnetic (EM) surveying is being undertaken in this area, with drilling and downhole EM surveys continuing to test for additional accumulations of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation.

The Company continues to build its understanding of important geological units, structural trends and mineralisation controls at Andover. Other exploration activities in planning include: