AZURE MINERALS LIMITED

AZURE MINERALS LIMITED

(AZS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/08
0.235 AUD   +11.90%
11:20aAZURE MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
10/05AZURE MINERALS LIMITED : - Drilling underway at Andover Nickel Project
AQ
10/02AZURE MINERALS : Drilling underway at Andover Nickel Project
PU
Azure Minerals : Trading Halt

10/09/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Market Announcement

9 October 2020

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Azure Minerals Limited ('AZS') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AZS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 October 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jessica Coupe

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

9 October 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

9 October 2020

Ms S Patchell

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St. George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

By Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Stephanie,

Request for Trading Halt

In accordance with listing rule 17.1 Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) requests an immediate trading halt on its securities pending an announcement by the Company regarding an exploration update on the Company's Andover Nickel Project.

The Company requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, or when the announcement regarding the exploration update on the Company's Andover Nickel Project is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any further information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Please contact me if you have any queries in relation to this request. Yours faithfully

Brett Dickson

Company Secretary

Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

| T: +61 8 9481 2555 | F: +61 8 9485 1290

www.azureminerals.com.au | ABN: 46 106 346 918 |

ASX: AZS



Disclaimer

Azure Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:19:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,67 M -4,08 M -4,08 M
Net Debt 2020 1,22 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,9 M 40,7 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 71,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,45 AUD
Last Close Price 0,24 AUD
Spread / Highest target 91,5%
Spread / Average Target 91,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 91,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Paul Rovira Managing Director & Director
Peter Anthony John Ingram Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Douglas Dickson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wolf Gerhard Martinick Independent Non-Executive Director
Hansjörg Plaggemars Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZURE MINERALS LIMITED74.07%41
BHP GROUP-5.83%122 191
RIO TINTO PLC5.25%102 282
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.31%30 049
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.69%21 405
FRESNILLO PLC99.94%12 192
