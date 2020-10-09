Azure Minerals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
9 October 2020
Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Azure Minerals Limited ('AZS') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AZS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 October 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Jessica Coupe
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
9 October 2020
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
9 October 2020
Ms S Patchell
ASX Limited
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St. George's Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
By Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Stephanie,
Request for Trading Halt
In accordance with listing rule 17.1 Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) requests an immediate trading halt on its securities pending an announcement by the Company regarding an exploration update on the Company's Andover Nickel Project.
The Company requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, or when the announcement regarding the exploration update on the Company's Andover Nickel Project is made.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any further information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Please contact me if you have any queries in relation to this request. Yours faithfully
Brett Dickson
Company Secretary
|
Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
|
| T: +61 8 9481 2555 | F: +61 8 9485 1290
|
www.azureminerals.com.au | ABN: 46 106 346 918 |
|
ASX: AZS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Azure Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:19:06 UTC