Azure Minerals : Trading Halt

The securities of Azure Minerals Limited ('AZS') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AZS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 13 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

11 November 2020

Ms S Patchell

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St. George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

By Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Stephanie,

Request for Trading Halt

In accordance with listing rule 17.1 Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) requests an immediate trading halt on its securities pending an announcement by the Company regarding material exploration results from the Company's Andover Nickel Project.

The Company requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Friday, 13 November 2020, or when the announcement regarding the exploration results on the Company's Andover Nickel Project is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any further information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Please contact me if you have any queries in relation to this request. Yours faithfully

Brett Dickson

Company Secretary