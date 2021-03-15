Log in
AZURE MINERALS LIMITED

(AZS)
AZURE MINERALS  : Half Yearly Report 31 December 2020
PU
03/10AZURE MINERALS  : Andover Ni-Cu Mineralised System Continues to Grow
PU
03/02AZURE MINERALS LIMITED  : - Board Changes
AQ
Azure Minerals : Half Yearly Report 31 December 2020

03/15/2021
Azure Minerals Limited

ABN 46 106 946 918

Interim Financial Statements

For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2020

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 and any public announcements made by Azure Minerals Limited during the half-year in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

ABN 46 106 346 918

Directors

Brian David Thomas (Chairman)

Anthony Paul Rovira (Managing Director)

Peter Anthony John Ingram (Non-Executive Director)

Hansjörg Plaggemars (Non-Executive Director)

Hui (Annie) Guo (Non-Executive Director)

Company Secretary

Brett Dickson

Registered Office

Level 1, 34 Colin Street West Perth WA 6005 (08) 9481 2555

Solicitors

K&L Gates

Level 32, 44 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Bankers

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited

Share Register

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Level 2, 45 St, Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: (08) 9323 2000 Facsimile: (08) 9323 2033

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd 38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Website www.azureminerals.com.au

ASX Code

Shares

AZS

CONTENTS

Page

Financial Statements

Directors' Report

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

11

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

12

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

13

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

14

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

15

Directors' Declaration

20

Auditor's Review Report

21

Auditor's Independence Declaration

23

Competent Person Statements:

Information in this report that relates to previously reported Exploration Results has been crossed-referenced in this report to the date that it was reported to ASX. Azure Minerals Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcements.

Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Oposura Project is extracted from the report "Azure Delivers Robust Initial Mineral Resource at Oposura" created and released to the ASX on 4 July 2018 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au. Azure Minerals Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Oposura Project is extracted from the report "Oposura Scoping Study Delivers Outstanding Economics" created and released to the ASX on 15 October 2018 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au. Azure Minerals Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Alacrán Project is extracted from the reports "Silver Resource Upgraded at Mesa de Plata" created and released to the ASX on 1 December 2016 and "Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Loma Bonita" created and released to the ASX on 21 December 2016 and are available to view on www.asx.com.au. Azure Minerals Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Azure Minerals Limited and the entities it controlled ("AZS", "Azure" or "the Group") at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2020.

General information

Directors

The following persons were directors of Azure Minerals Limited during all or part of the half-year as indicated below, and up to the date of this report:

Brian Thomas (appointed 1 March 2021)

Peter Ingram

Anthony Rovira

Wolf Martinick (retired 24 November 2020)

Wayne Bramwell (appointed 14 October 2020 and resigned 19 February 2021) Hui (Annie) Guo (appointed 1 March 2021)

Hansjörg Plaggemars

Project Review

The COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico has had a severe and ongoing impact on exploration and mining operations throughout the country and, given the current uncertainty for ongoing fieldwork, Azure sought gold and nickel projects in Western Australia to enable the Company to continue exploration activities.

During the period Azure completed the purchase of a 60% interest in the Andover Nickel-Copper Project ("Andover") and 70% interests in the Turner River, Meentheena and Coongan Gold Projects, all located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (see Figure 1), from prominent mining prospector Mr Mark Creasy ("Creasy Group"). This acquisition enables Azure to reduce risk by diversifying across commodities and jurisdictions. These new projects have strong potential due to historical exploration results, underlying prospective geology and project locations, and give shareholders exposure to the exciting Mallina gold district and an advanced nickel-copper project.

The acquisition consideration of 40,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in Azure was approved by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 26 August.

The Company also added to its newly acquired Western Australian project portfolio through an exclusive and binding agreement to acquire 100%-ownership of the Barton Gold Project ("Barton"), a single Exploration License Application (ELA 40/393) from local company 30 Well Pty Ltd. Total consideration for the acquisition is 1,150,000 fully paid ordinary Azure shares and A$20,000, payable upon grant of the tenement.

AUSTRALIA

Andover Nickel-Copper Project (Azure 60% / Creasy Group 40%)

Following completion of the acquisition in August, Azure immediately commenced its exploration programs at Andover (see Figure 2) comprising:

  • Surface fixed-loop electromagnetic surveys (FLTEM);

  • Diamond core drilling; and

  • Downhole electromagnetic surveying.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azure Minerals Limited published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
