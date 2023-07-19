Azure Power Global Limited(OTCPK:AZRE.F) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based energy solutions provider and power producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance and management of solar power plants. The Company operates through the sale of power segment. It supplies renewable energy to government utilities and independent industrial and commercial customers at fixed prices. The Company has a renewable energy asset base of over seven gigawatts (GWs) with approximately two GWs of operational capacity and over four GWs of capacity under construction and in the pipeline. The Companyâs Solar Power Plant Project has a capacity of approximately 7,425 megawatts. Its portfolio is spread across India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Delhi. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Azure Power India Pvt. Ltd. and Azure Power Rooftop Pvt. Ltd.

Sector Electric Utilities