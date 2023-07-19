Azure Power Global Limited(OTCPK:AZRE.F) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Jun. 16
|Azure Power Global Limited Announces Management Changes
|CI
|May. 04
|Azure Power Global Limited Announces Resignation of Sugata Sircar as Non-Executive Independent Director and Member of the Audit & Risk Committee and Capital Committee
|CI
|Azure Power Global Limited Announces Management Changes
|CI
|Azure Power Global Limited Announces Resignation of Sugata Sircar as Non-Executive Independent Director and Member of the Audit & Risk Committee and Capital Committee
|CI
|Azure Power Global Limited Appoints Sugata Sircar as Group CFO
|CI
|Azure Power Global Limited Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|Azure Power Global Limited Announces board Changes
|CI
|Azure Power Global Limited Appoints Jean-François Boisvenu as an Independent Non-Executive Director
|CI
|Credit Suisse Trims Azure Power Global's Price Target to $1 From $4, Keeps Underperform Rating
|MT
|Azure Power Global Limited Announces the Appointment of Sugata Sircar as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Effective October 01, 2022
|CI
|AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED : Annual General Meeting
|FA
|Azure Power Global Appoints Shweta Srivastava Chief Human Resource Officer
|MT
|Azure Power Announces Appointment of Shweta Srivastava as Chief Human Resource Officer
|CI
|AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED : Roth Capital Partners Solar & Storage Symposium
|FA
|ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Retreat Premarket Monday Ahead of September Housing Market Index
|MT
|First Solar to Provide 600 MW of Solar Modules to Azure Power in India
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Ending Near Friday Session Highs
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Surging Following 'Goldilocks' August Jobs Report
|MT
|Azure Power Global Has 'Limited Visibility' Amid Filing Delay, RBC Says
|MT
|RBC Downgrades Azure Power Global to Sector Perform-Speculative Risk From Outperform, Citing Regulatory Filing Delay, 'Going Concern Questions;' PT Cut to $5 From $34
|MT
|AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED : Business Update Call
|FA
|Transcript : Azure Power Global Limited - Special Call
|CI
|Top Midday Decliners
|MT
|Azure Power Global Shares Plunge After CEO Resignation, Credit Suisse Downgrade
|MT
|Credit Suisse Downgrades Azure Power Global to Underperform from Outperform After CEO Resigns, Notes Lack of Visibility Around Long-Term Plans; Lowers PT to $5 from $22
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Finishing Near Monday Highs
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy
|MT
