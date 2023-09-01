NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

TIME: 03:00 PM (India Standard time) DATE: 29September 2023 PLACE: 5th Floor, Southern Park, D-II, Saket Place, Saket, New Delhi-110017

This Notice of Annual Meeting should be read in its entirety. If shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Annual Meeting, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +230 454 3200.

CONTENTS

1. Notice of Annual Meeting (setting out proposed resolutions)

2. Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual Meeting of Azure Power Global Limited (the "Company") will be held at 5th Floor, Southern Park, D-II, Saket Place, Saket, New Delhi-110017, at 03:00 PM (India Standard Time) on 29 September 2023.

The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Annual Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the proxy form are part of this Notice of Annual Meeting.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS 1.

To consider the appointment of the auditor of the Company and fix their remuneration, and in this regard, to consider and if though fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution. 1.1.

"RESOLVED THAT the appointment of ECOVIS (Mauritius), a member firm of ECOVIS International, as the independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, be and is hereby approved; and that the Company's Board of Directors be and is hereby authorized to fix such independent auditor's remuneration." 1.1.1.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 1.2.

"RESOLVED THATMr. Gowtamsingh Dabee be and is hereby re-elected as a director on the Company's Board of Directors." 1.2.1.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 1.3.

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Jean-Francois Joseph Boisvenu be and is hereby re-elected as a director on the Company's Board of Directors". 1.3.1.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 1.4.

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Richard Payette be and is hereby re-elected as a director on the Company's Board of Directors". 1.4.1.

To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. 1.5.

RECORD DATE 2.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on 1 September 2023(Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

HOW TO VOTE 3.

If you are a holder of our equity shares on the Record Date, you are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The business at the Annual Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

3.2.1 Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Annual Meeting on the date and at the place set out above. Any shareholder who attends the meeting in person is deemed to have accepted any short notice, if applicable, for this meeting.

3.2.2 Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the proxy form enclosed. The proxy form can be sent by email at headoffice@aaa.com.mu or delivered in person to:

AAA Global Services Ltd, 4th Floor, Iconebene, Rue de l'Institut, Ebene, Mauritius.

The proxy form must be received by the Company Secretary not later than 5:00 p.m. (India local Time) on 27 September 2023.

Your proxy form is enclosed as a separate document.

Please note that:

A shareholder may exercise the right to vote either by being present in person or by proxy. a)

A proxy for a shareholder may attend and be heard at the meeting of shareholders as if the proxy was the shareholder. b)

A proxy shall be appointed by notice in writing signed by the shareholder or by his attorney as duly authorized in writing or, in case of a corporate shareholder, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign on behalf of the corporate shareholder. The notice shall state whether the appointment is for a particular meeting or a specified term. c)

(i) No proxy shall be effective in relation to a meeting unless a copy of the notice of appointment is produced before the start of the meeting. d)

(ii) Any power of attorney or other authority under which the proxy is signed or notarized certified copy shall also be produced.

(iii) A proxy form shall be sent with each notice calling a meeting of the Company.

A body corporate which is a shareholder may appoint a representative to attend a meeting of shareholders on its behalf in the same manner as that in which it could appoint a proxy. The body corporate will be required to use the proxy form for this purpose. The terms "corporate representative" and "proxy" are being used interchangeably in this document. e)

Any shareholder who has appointed a proxy for the meeting prior to the set deadline is deemed to have accepted any short notice, if applicable, for this meeting. f)

3.2.3 Voting by Internet

To vote by Internet, please go to the secure website www.investorvote.com/tickersymbol or scan the QR code on the proxy card, and follow the steps outlined on the website.

4. CHAIRMAN'S VOTING INTENTIONS

If the Chairman of the Annual Meeting is appointed as proxy or may be appointed by default, and the shareholder does not direct the proxy how to vote in respect of any resolution, the Chairman intends to vote in favor of all the resolutions.

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

The accompanying Explanatory Statement forms part of this Notice of Annual Meeting and should be read in conjunction with it.

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED COMPANY NO: 127946 C1/GBL

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This Explanatory Statement has been prepared for the information of the shareholders of the Company in connection with the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting to be held at 5th Floor, Southern Park, D-II, Saket Place, Saket, New Delhi-110017, at 03:00PM (India Standard Time) on 29 September 2023. The purpose of this Explanatory Statement is to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the resolutions in the Notice of Annual Meeting.

ORDINARY BUSINESS 1.

RECOMMENDING THE APPOINTMENT OF ECOVIS (MAURITIUS), A MEMBER FIRM OF ECOVIS INITERNATIONAL AS THE AUDITOR TILL THE CONCLUSION OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF 2024 1.

The Directors would like your approval concerning the appointment of ECOVIS (Mauritius), a member firm of ECOVIS International as the auditor of Azure Power Global Limited until the conclusion of the Annual Meeting 2024.

PROXY FORM

STEP 1 APPOINT A PROXY

I/We………………………………………. of ………………………………………. being shareholders of the above-named company hereby appoint ………………………………………. or failing him/her ………………………………………. of ………………………………………. or failing him/her the Chairman of the meeting as my/our Proxy to vote for me/us at the meeting of the company to be held on [… ] at [….] pm (India local time) and at any adjournment of the meeting.

Signed this………………………………………. day of ……………………………………….

STEP 2 VOTING DIRECTIONS * If you mark the Abstain box for a particular item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf on a show of hands

For Against Abstain* Resolution 1.1.1 Appointment of ECOVIS (Mauritius), a member firm of ECOVIS International…. as the independent auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and fix their remuneration Resolution 1.2.1 Re-election of Mr. Gowtamsingh Dabee as a director on the Company's Board of Directors

Resolution 1.3.1 Re-election of Mr. Jean-Francois Joseph Boisvenu as a director on the Company's Board of Directors Resolution 1.4.1 Re-election of Mr. Richard Payette as a director on the Company's Board of Directors

STEP 3 SIGNATURE OF SHAREHOLDERS This form must be signed to enable your directions to be implemented.