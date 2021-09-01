Azure Power Global : Q1'22 Prepared Comments

1

Ranjit Gupta

Thank you Vikas, and a very good morning everyone. As you all know, India faced Covid-19's ugliest wave in this first quarter during April /May. There were massive medical emergencies witnessed across the country during its peak around mid-quarter, which, along with local restrictions, greatly restricted man and material movement. The daily infection rates receded around end of June and in the meanwhile our vaccination drive also picked up pace. As we speak, well above 600 million doses have been administered in India till date and about a third of the eligible adult population has at least got one dose. At Azure, we have stood by our employees & stakeholders in this fight against the pandemic through several initiatives focused on supplementing medical supplies, tracking the health & well being of team members & their families, organizing awareness & mental wellness talks and providing whatever support was needed by team members. We also organized two vaccination drives for our employees and I am happy to report that 99% of our eligible employees are now vaccinated. I know that some countries across the world are still battling the pandemic and I wish them all the best in dealing with Covid-19.

Moving on, I am happy to report that we became signatory to UN Global Compact this quarter. We will fully align ourselves with its ten principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Our ESG risk score by Sustainalytics has further improved and Sustainalytics now puts us in the "Low Risk" category compared to "Medium Risk" category earlier. MSCI, the leading ESG rating agency, rates Azure Power as AA which places us in the top quartile of all global utilities they cover and probably the highest among our peers in the country. We also recently retired Verified Carbon Units (VCU) to offset our scope 1 & 2 emission of 2019-20 and we will continue to do so in future on our path towards carbon neutrality. We continue to strive hard to improve our ESG performance and demonstrate our leadership.

We have a couple of major organizational updates to report subsequent to quarter end.