Azure Power Global : Rights Issue Open for Subscription - Form 6-K

01/07/2022 | 09:48am EST
Azure Power's Rights Issue Open for Subscription
Ebene, January 7, 2022: Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider in India, announced today that its rights offering opened today for subscription to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will remain open until 5:00 pm Eastern Time on January 24, 2022, unless extended by the Company. The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
About Azure Power
Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider in India. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer, constructor, and operator of utility scale renewable projects since its inception. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost renewable power solutions to customers throughout India.
Investor Contact
ir@azurepower.com
Media Contact:
pr@azurepower.com

Disclaimer

Azure Power Global Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
