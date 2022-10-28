Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Azure Power Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZRE   MU0527S00004

AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED

(AZRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:30 2022-10-28 pm EDT
5.450 USD   -0.18%
01:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)
BU
09/30Azure Power Global Limited Announces the Appointment of Sugata Sircar as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Effective October 01, 2022
CI
09/21Azure Power Global Appoints Shweta Srivastava Chief Human Resource Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

10/28/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Azure Power Global Limited (“Azure” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZRE) securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had “received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.” During the Company’s review of these allegations, Azure “discovered deviations from safety and quality norms” and “also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $4.61, or 44%, to close at $5.85 per share on August 29, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure’s plants; (2) that certain project data was manipulated; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) that Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Azure securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 31, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 246 M - -
Net income 2022 3,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 182x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
EV / Sales 2023 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Azure Power Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,46 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rupesh Agarwal Chief Executive Officer
Pawan Kumar Agrawal Chief Investment Officer
Richard Alan Rosling Chairman
Muhammad Khalid Peyrye Independent Director
Oy Pin Yung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED-69.07%350
NYOCOR CO., LTD.-24.13%1 531
ALTUS POWER, INC.-7.08%1 503
7C SOLARPARKEN AG4.12%353
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-84.87%107
ADVANCED SOLTECH SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-60.37%67