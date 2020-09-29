Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Azure Power Global Limited    256   MU0527S00004

AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED

(256)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azure Power : Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar power producer in India, announced that it held its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on September 28, 2020. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval was approved.

 

Azure Power Logo

 

Specifically, the shareholders (i) adopted the Annual Report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2020, together with the Report of the Board of Director and the Report of the Auditor and the Form 20-F, (ii) re-appointed Ernst & Young Associates LLP ("EY Mauritius") as the independent auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, (iii) re-elected Mr. Arno Lockheart Harris as the Company's director, (iv) re-elected Mr. Cyril Sebastien Dominique Cabanes as the Company's director, (v) ratified appointment of Ms. Supriya Prakash Sen as the Company's director, and (vi) ratified appointment of Mr. M. S. Unnikrishnan as the Company's director. Dr. R.P Singh, 72 years, tenure as Director of the Company ended with effect from September 28, 2020. The number of Board members as on date is 10, with majority deemed independent.

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-India portfolio over 7 gigawatts. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer and operator of solar projects since its inception in 2008. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost solar power solutions to customers throughout India. For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating guidance, operational and financial results such as estimates of nominal contracted payments remaining and portfolio run rate, and the assumptions related to the calculation of the foregoing metrics. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its solar partners; its ability to meet the covenants in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions issues related to the corona virus; supply disruptions; power curtailments by Indian state electricity authorities and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azure-power-announces-2020-annual-general-meeting-results-301140395.html

SOURCE Azure Power


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
08/24AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED : to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on September 28..
AQ
08/24AZURE POWER GLOBAL : - Appointment of M.S. Unnikrishnan as a Director on the Boa..
AQ
08/17Utilities Flat As Safe-Haven Investors Shift To Gold -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
08/14AZURE POWER GLOBAL : Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2021
AQ
08/13AZURE POWER : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13AZURE POWER : Ranked Top 10 Global Renewable Energy Company for Sustainability b..
PR
08/11AZURE POWER GLOBAL : to Announce Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Ended Jun..
AQ
08/10AZURE POWER : to Announce Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Ended June 30, 2..
PR
08/05AZURE POWER GLOBAL : Appointment of Ms. Supriya Prakash Sen as a Director on the..
PR
07/28AZURE POWER : Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as P..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group