AZZ : 2022 Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance Report

*The Infrastructure Solutions segment was divested on September 30, 2022, AZZ now has
a 40% interest in these businesses through a Joint Venture Agreement with Fernweh Group
LLC.
ABOUT
THIS REPORT
This is AZZ Inc.'s ("AZZ" or the "Company") 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report"), which provides our stakeholders with an overview of our corporate sustainability initiatives and progress. This report provides details on AZZ's fiscal year 2022 ("FY2022"), which includes the period from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 as compared to the previous two years, unless otherwise indicated. Going forward, we will continue to refine our data collection and expand on our sustainability disclosures to provide additional details on our methodology, performance goals, targets and strategy for achievement.
The data contained in this ESG Report includes AZZ's domestic and international locations. In preparing this ESG Report we referenced the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Sustainability Reporting Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Standards for the Industrial Machinery and Goods Industry, as relevant to our operations for the period covered by this report. An index for our GRI and SASB disclosures can be found beginning on page 45.
For questions or comments about this ESG Report, please contact Tara D. Mackey, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary or David Nark, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations at:
AZZ Inc.
One Museum Place
3100 West 7th Street, Suite 500 Fort Worth, TX 76107 Telephone: 817-810-0095 Email: info@azz.com
2022 ESG Report
MESSAGE FROM THE
PRESIDENT & CEO
DearValued Stakeholders:
AZZ Inc.("AZZ") is pleased to share with you our 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This is our second ESG Report, which provides our stakeholders with further insight on AZZ's progress towards its ESG initiatives as we strive for continuous improvement. In fiscal year 2022 ("FY2022") we generated another record year of financial results, made substantial strides in our safety records and recently completed two transformational mergers and aquisition transactions. This reflects the hard work and dedicated commitment of our leadership team and employees, while managing through labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures.
In our first ESG report in 2021, we outlined the ESG topics we believed to be critical to AZZ. We also provided stakeholders with baseline performance metrics from which to measure our carbon impact. For our 2022 ESG Report, we expanded our utility and GHG emissions and intensity measurements to include our international locations. Our FY2022 ESG efforts focused on evaluating alternative opportunities to improve our energy consumption, carbon emissions and to increase workplace safety, and strengthened our employee engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
In May 2022, we added Mr. David Kaden to our Board of Directors (the "Board"), resulting in three new directors being added to the Board since 2021 and four directors having a tenure of five years or less, demonstrating AZZ's commitment to board
refreshment and bringing additional diversity of thought, age, ethnicity, gender and experience to the Board.
On May 13, 2022, we announced the acquisition of the Precoat Metals businesses ("Precoat Metals"), a leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America. On September 30, 2022, we announced the divestiture of the majority interest in our Infrastructure Solutions segment. These transactions represent AZZ's transition from a diverse holding company to a focused metal coatings solutions company to provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that extend the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.
2022 ESG Report
While AZZ has had a long-standing emphasis on recycling its packaging and production by-products, investing in energy efficient improvements, and focusing on the safety of its employees, we have recently engaged a strategic ESG consultant to help AZZ in further creating and capturing maximum value for our stakeholders. Our focus will be to enhance our ESG performance by (i) developing and setting targets for AZZ's material ESG topics; (ii) enhancing strategies for performance efficiency improvements; and (iii) evaluating our clean technology investment opportunities consistent with our corporate strategy.
For fiscal year 2023 we are working to integrate Precoat Metals into our sustainability initiatives and communicate our updated key performance indicators, ESG goals and long-term strategy to deliver on our commitment to build a more sustainable future for our business. We are dedicated to advancing ESG as a strategic priority across our organization while staying focused on driving growth, enhancing shareholder value, reducing our impact on the environment, and continuing to invest in our employees and the communities in which we live and work.
Tom
President and Chief Executive Officer
