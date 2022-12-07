AZZ : 2022 Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance Report

2022 ESG Report

MESSAGE FROM THE

PRESIDENT & CEO

DearValued Stakeholders:

AZZ Inc.("AZZ") is pleased to share with you our 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This is our second ESG Report, which provides our stakeholders with further insight on AZZ's progress towards its ESG initiatives as we strive for continuous improvement. In fiscal year 2022 ("FY2022") we generated another record year of financial results, made substantial strides in our safety records and recently completed two transformational mergers and aquisition transactions. This reflects the hard work and dedicated commitment of our leadership team and employees, while managing through labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures.

In our first ESG report in 2021, we outlined the ESG topics we believed to be critical to AZZ. We also provided stakeholders with baseline performance metrics from which to measure our carbon impact. For our 2022 ESG Report, we expanded our utility and GHG emissions and intensity measurements to include our international locations. Our FY2022 ESG efforts focused on evaluating alternative opportunities to improve our energy consumption, carbon emissions and to increase workplace safety, and strengthened our employee engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

In May 2022, we added Mr. David Kaden to our Board of Directors (the "Board"), resulting in three new directors being added to the Board since 2021 and four directors having a tenure of five years or less, demonstrating AZZ's commitment to board

refreshment and bringing additional diversity of thought, age, ethnicity, gender and experience to the Board.

On May 13, 2022, we announced the acquisition of the Precoat Metals businesses ("Precoat Metals"), a leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America. On September 30, 2022, we announced the divestiture of the majority interest in our Infrastructure Solutions segment. These transactions represent AZZ's transition from a diverse holding company to a focused metal coatings solutions company to provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that extend the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.