AZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Presentation
07/11/2022 | 07:04am EDT
AZZ Inc.
Q1 FY2023 Earnings Release Presentation
July 11, 2022
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statements regarding our strategic and financial initiatives. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by the power generation markets, electrical transmission and distribution markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. In addition, within each of the markets we serve, our customers and our operations could potentially continue to be adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental mandates regarding the same. We also continue to experience additional increases in labor costs, components, and raw materials including zinc and natural gas which are used in the hot- dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition or disposition opportunities; currency exchange rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement the Company's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. The Company has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on the Company's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and the Company's assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Disclosure of EBITDA
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), AZZ has provided EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with a greater transparency comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of AZZ's financial performance given the influx of merger and acquisition and divestiture activities, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in the Company's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Company Highlights
Significantly advanced previously announced strategic and financial initiatives to enhance shareholder value
AZZ completed several actions following recommendations emanating from our comprehensive Board-led review of our portfolio - driving the efforts on becoming a 'pure play' metal coatings enterprise
We completed the acquisition of Precoat Metals on May 13, 2022, adding about $800 million in run-rate revenue with strong profitability
We entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 60% majority stake in the Infrastructure Solutions Segment(1) for estimated proceeds of $228 million on June 23, 2022
Expanded operating segments to three; AZZ Metal Coatings (AMC), AZZ Precoat Metals (APM), and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions (AIS)
Metal Coatings set new operating records for sales and income in Q1-2023
Precoat Metals contributed sales and operating margins in line with expectations for ½ month
Infrastructure Solutions bookings, backlog and operating income up significantly over prior year first quarter
Excludes AZZ Crowley Tubing, Company's original entity when business started in 1956.
Q1 FY2023 Sales and Segment Market Highlights
Q1 Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Sales: $314 million
Metal Coatings
Precoat Metals
Infrastructure Solutions
Segment
Segment
Segment
$160.8M
$43.7M
$109.9M
+25.9% vs. Q1 FY2022
+7.6% vs. Q1 FY2022
Segment Market Highlights
AZZ Metal Coatings (AMC)
Total pounds of steel galvanized up 8.1% with almost all served markets providing increased opportunities
Effectively managed inflationary pressures and labor constraints while maintaining strong customer service
Results include full quarter for recently acquired DAAM and Steel Creek galvanizing businesses
AZZ Precoat Metals (APM)
Consummated purchase May 13th with immediate integration activities commencing
Pre-acquisitionrecord-level sales and EBITDA driven by strong volumes across most markets
AZZ Infrastructure Solutions (AIS)
Continued bookings above sales levels; increasing backlog in both Switchgear and Enclosures product lines
Transmission and Distribution markets remain strong, and battery energy storage provides new growth opportunities
WSI sales were 5% lower in spite of Refinery utilization rates returning to normal due to some projects delaying until later in the year