AZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Summary
Earnings
Highlights
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
Focused on Metal Coatings
Highlights:
Completed Precoat Metals acquisition,
with segment sales and margins up
transforming AZZ into a predominantly
25.9% and 290 basis points.
metal coatings company
respectively, over the prior year
(1)
Q1 FY 2023 by the Numbers
Sales
Adjusted
Adjusted
Cash Provided by
Adjusted
Adjusted
Net Income
|
EPS
Operating
Operating Margin
EBITDA
Activities
$314.4M $36.0M $1.40 $23.3M 16.7% $60.2M
36.8%
61.0%
59.1%
110.8%
330 bps
40.7%
Segment Results
Metal Coatings
Adjusted
Adjusted
I
Adjusted
Adjusted
s
Sales
Adjusted
Adjusted
Sales
Sales
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Operating Income
Operating Margin
$160.8M $44.4M
27.6% $43.7M $6.6M
15.2% $109.9M
$12.9M
11.7%
25.9%
40.7%
290bps
7.6%
33.5%
230bps
+
AZZ continues to return value
$in4Dividend.2M
in $Common0MStock =
$Returned4.2Mto
to shareholders in FY2022
Payments
Repurchases
Shareholders
Visit www.azz.com/investor-relations for AZZ's fiscal year 2023 first quarter earnings release issued
July 11, 2022, and the associated webcast presentation.
(1) See press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Measures for Q1 FY 2023
Disclaimer
|Analyst Recommendations on AZZ INC.
|Sales 2023
1 519 M
|Net income 2023
84,8 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 409 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,1x
|Yield 2023
|1,66%
|Capitalization
|
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,60x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 885
|Free-Float
|98,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|41,03 $
|Average target price
|57,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|38,9%