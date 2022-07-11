Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AZZ Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZZ   US0024741045

AZZ INC.

(AZZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
41.03 USD   -0.32%
07:04aAZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
07:04aAZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Summary
PU
06:47aAZZ Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Profit, Sales; Provides Fiscal Q2 Sales Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Summary

07/11/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings

Highlights

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Focused on Metal Coatings

Highlights:

Completed Precoat Metals acquisition,

with segment sales and margins up

transforming AZZ into a predominantly

25.9% and 290 basis points.

metal coatings company

respectively, over the prior year

(1)

Q1 FY 2023 by the Numbers

Sales

Adjusted

Adjusted

Cash Provided by

Adjusted

Adjusted

Net Income

EPS

Operating

Operating Margin

EBITDA

Activities

$314.4M $36.0M $1.40 $23.3M 16.7% $60.2M

36.8%

61.0%

59.1%

110.8%

330 bps

40.7%

Segment Results

Metal Coatings

Adjusted

Adjusted

I

Adjusted

Adjusted

s

Sales

Adjusted

Adjusted

Sales

Sales

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income

Operating Margin

$160.8M $44.4M

27.6% $43.7M $6.6M

15.2% $109.9M

$12.9M

11.7%

25.9%

40.7%

290bps

7.6%

33.5%

230bps

+

AZZ continues to return value

$in4Dividend.2M

in $Common0MStock =

$Returned4.2Mto

to shareholders in FY2022

Payments

Repurchases

Shareholders

Visit www.azz.com/investor-relations for AZZ's fiscal year 2023 first quarter earnings release issued

July 11, 2022, and the associated webcast presentation.

(1) See press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Measures for Q1 FY 2023

Disclaimer

AZZ Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AZZ INC.
07:04aAZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
07:04aAZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Summary
PU
06:47aAZZ Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Profit, Sales; Provides Fiscal Q2 Sales Outlook
MT
06:46aEarnings Flash (AZZ) AZZ Reports Q1 EPS $1.40
MT
06:46aEarnings Flash (AZZ) AZZ Reports Q1 Revenue $314.4M
MT
06:34aAZZ : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:24aAZZ : Reports Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023; Generates EPS of $0.96 and Ad..
PU
06:23aAZZ INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Ope..
AQ
06:21aAZZ INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
06/30AZZ : Announces Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.17 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZZ INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 519 M - -
Net income 2023 84,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 1 015 M 1 015 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 885
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart AZZ INC.
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,03 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip A. Schlom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel R. Feehan Chairman
Matthew Varley Emery Chief Information & Human Resource Officer
Daniel E. Berce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZZ INC.-25.79%1 015
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.34%88 433
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.02%66 241
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.04%51 000
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.23%47 910
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.45%38 085