Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AZZ Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZZ   US0024741045

AZZ INC.

(AZZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
42.21 USD   +0.29%
04:48pAzz : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:45pAzz : Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
04:45pAzz : Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Summary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Summary

01/09/2023 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings

Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Highlights:

Completed Divestiture

Robust Cash Flow

Raising FY2023 Adjusted

of majority stake in

Generation

EPS Guidance

Infrastructure Solutions

has reduced net leverage at

to $4.05-$4.25

Segment, on

the end of Q3, FY2023 by 0.9x

September 30, 2022

Q3 FY 2023 by the Numbers(1)

Sales

$373.3M(2)

176.3%

Reported

Diluted EPS

$(0.97)

214.1%

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.88

3.5%

Cash Provided by

Operating

Activities (YTD)

$68.6M

49.4%

Adjusted

Operating Margin

14.3%

(150) bps

Adjusted

EBITDA

$71.2M

78.8%

Segment Results

Metal Coatings

Sales

Operating Income

EBITDA

$158.3M $33.5M $41.9M

17.2%

1.3%

2.9%

Precoat Metals

Sales

Operating Income

EBITDA

$215.0M $21.1M $34.4M

Total value returned to common

$12.7M

+

No Common Stock

= $12.7M

shareholders YTD in FY2023

Repurchases YTD

in Dividend

Returned to

Payments YTD

Shareholders YTD

Visit www.azz.com/investor-relations for AZZ's fiscal year 2023 third quarter earnings release issued

January 9, 2023, and the associated webcast presentation on January 10, 2023

  1. All amounts except EPS and Adjusted EBITDA represent continuing operations. See press release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures for Reported Earnings Results Quarter over Quarter
  2. Excludes AIS sales of $42.3 sales (reflected in discontinued operations)

Disclaimer

AZZ Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 21:44:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AZZ INC.
04:48pAzz : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:45pAzz : Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
04:45pAzz : Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Summary
PU
04:34pAzz : Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:34pEarnings Flash (AZZ) AZZ Posts Q3 Revenue $373.3M
MT
04:34pEarnings Flash (AZZ) AZZ Reports Q3 EPS $0.88
MT
04:33pAZZ INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Ope..
AQ
04:33pAZZ Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results
PR
04:29pAzz Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
06:08aNorth American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZZ INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 329 M - -
Net income 2023 53,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 1 046 M 1 046 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 885
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart AZZ INC.
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,09 $
Average target price 48,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip A. Schlom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel R. Feehan Chairman
Matthew Varley Emery Chief Information & Human Resource Officer
Daniel E. Berce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZZ INC.4.70%1 046
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.18%94 285
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.55%83 604
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.64%64 069
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.97%57 928
AMETEK, INC.2.95%33 033