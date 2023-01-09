AZZ : Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Summary
Highlights
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
Highlights:
Completed Divestiture
Robust Cash Flow
Raising FY2023 Adjusted
of majority stake in
Generation
EPS Guidance
Infrastructure Solutions
has reduced net leverage at
to $4.05-$4.25
Segment, on
the end of Q3, FY2023 by 0.9x
September 30, 2022
Q3 FY 2023 by the Numbers(1)
Sales
$373.3M(2)
176.3%
Reported
Diluted EPS
$(0.97)
214.1%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.88
3.5%
Cash Provided by
Operating
Activities (YTD)
$68.6M
49.4%
Adjusted
Operating Margin
14.3%
(150) bps
Adjusted
EBITDA
$71.2M
78.8%
Segment Results
Metal Coatings
Sales
Operating Income
EBITDA
$158.3M $33.5M $41.9M
17.2%
1.3%
2.9%
Precoat Metals
Sales
Operating Income
EBITDA
$215.0M $21.1M $34.4M
Total value returned to common
$12.7M
+
No Common Stock
=$12.7M
shareholders YTD in FY2023
Repurchases YTD
in Dividend
Returned to
Payments YTD
Shareholders YTD
All amounts except EPS and Adjusted EBITDA represent continuing operations. See press release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures for Reported Earnings Results Quarter over Quarter
Excludes AIS sales of $42.3 sales (reflected in discontinued operations)