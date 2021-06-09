AZZ : FY 2021 Annual Report

Fiscal year 2021 marked the 34th consecutive year of profitable operations for AZZ, despite business disruption resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

For the year ended February 28, 2021, sales totaled $838.9 million and net income of $39.6 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, on a reported basis. Of the total net sales, approximately 55.0% were generated from the Metal Coatings Segment and approximately 45.0% were generated from the Infrastructure Solutions Segment. Our consolidated bookings for the year decreased 19.3% to $785.3 million while our backlog decreased 23.7% to $186.1 million, due to both the pandemic as well as the successful completion of several large multi-year international electrical projects for which sales were recognized in fiscal year 2021. AZZ continued our long history of strong cash flows by generating net cash provided by operating activities of $92.0 million, a decrease of 36.4% compared to the prior year.

AZZ has a developed strategic plan and periodically reviews the strategy against performance, market conditions and competitive threats. As a result, during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, management approved a plan to divest certain businesses and close certain under-performing operations, and AZZ recorded impairment charges against assets as a result of this plan. Reported EPS of $1.52 included pre-tax charges of $20.0 million for impairment and restructuring and the loss on the deposition of the Galvabar and SMS businesses during the year. Excluding these charges, adjusted net income was $55.0 million, up 14.1% compared to the prior year, and adjusted EPS was $2.11, up 14.7% compared to $1.52 for the prior year, on a diluted basis.

Additionally, during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, AZZ announced strategic and financial initiatives to enhance shareholder value. AZZ is conducting a comprehensive Board-led review of our portfolio and capital allocation and has engaged leading independent financial, legal and tax advisors in support of this review.

During fiscal year 2021, AZZ completed the acquisition of Acme Galvanizing Inc. ("Acme"), a privately held hot-dip galvanizing and zinc electroplating business located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This acquisition expanded our capability in the upper Midwest region of the United States.

As of February 28, 2021, we employed 3,883 people worldwide, of which 3,341 were employed in the U.S. and 542 were in Brazil, Canada, China, Poland and the Netherlands.

For fiscal year 2022, AZZ will continue to execute on strategic growth objectives that drive shareholder value. AZZ's products and services are critical to sustainable infrastructure. Our commitment to superior customer service is unwavering. Our ability to deliver strong cash generation will continue to be based on initiatives that drive operational excellence, manage costs, guarantee pricing discipline, and collect receivables within our operating platforms. Our dedicated and talented employees will ensure AZZ remains the innovative solutions leader in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build the world's infrastructure.