AZZ : FY 2021 Annual Report

06/09/2021 | 10:05am EDT
2021 ANNUAL REPORT

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, CUSTOMERS, PARTNERS, AND EMPLOYEES

Fiscal year 2021 marked the 34th consecutive year of profitable operations for AZZ, despite business disruption resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

For the year ended February 28, 2021, sales totaled $838.9 million and net income of $39.6 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, on a reported basis. Of the total net sales, approximately 55.0% were generated from the Metal Coatings Segment and approximately 45.0% were generated from the Infrastructure Solutions Segment. Our consolidated bookings for the year decreased 19.3% to $785.3 million while our backlog decreased 23.7% to $186.1 million, due to both the pandemic as well as the successful completion of several large multi-year international electrical projects for which sales were recognized in fiscal year 2021. AZZ continued our long history of strong cash flows by generating net cash provided by operating activities of $92.0 million, a decrease of 36.4% compared to the prior year.

AZZ has a developed strategic plan and periodically reviews the strategy against performance, market conditions and competitive threats. As a result, during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, management approved a plan to divest certain businesses and close certain under-performing operations, and AZZ recorded impairment charges against assets as a result of this plan. Reported EPS of $1.52 included pre-tax charges of $20.0 million for impairment and restructuring and the loss on the deposition of the Galvabar and SMS businesses during the year. Excluding these charges, adjusted net income was $55.0 million, up 14.1% compared to the prior year, and adjusted EPS was $2.11, up 14.7% compared to $1.52 for the prior year, on a diluted basis.

Additionally, during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, AZZ announced strategic and financial initiatives to enhance shareholder value. AZZ is conducting a comprehensive Board-led review of our portfolio and capital allocation and has engaged leading independent financial, legal and tax advisors in support of this review.

During fiscal year 2021, AZZ completed the acquisition of Acme Galvanizing Inc. ("Acme"), a privately held hot-dip galvanizing and zinc electroplating business located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This acquisition expanded our capability in the upper Midwest region of the United States.

As of February 28, 2021, we employed 3,883 people worldwide, of which 3,341 were employed in the U.S. and 542 were in Brazil, Canada, China, Poland and the Netherlands.

For fiscal year 2022, AZZ will continue to execute on strategic growth objectives that drive shareholder value. AZZ's products and services are critical to sustainable infrastructure. Our commitment to superior customer service is unwavering. Our ability to deliver strong cash generation will continue to be based on initiatives that drive operational excellence, manage costs, guarantee pricing discipline, and collect receivables within our operating platforms. Our dedicated and talented employees will ensure AZZ remains the innovative solutions leader in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build the world's infrastructure.

Tom

Chairman of the Board

President and Chief Executive Officer

AZZ AT A GLANCE

(in millions)

NET SALES

839

$1000

1062

927

900

810

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

2018

2019

2020

2021

0

NET INCOME

40

$70

60

50

51

48

45

40

30

20

10

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

CASH PROVIDED

92

BY OPERATIONS

142

$140

120

110

100

80

77

60

40

20

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands, except per-share data and percentages)

For the four fiscal years ending February 28/29

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net sales

$

810,430

$

927,087

$

1,061,817

$

838,917

Net income

45,169

51,208

48,234

39,614

Earnings per share:

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.74

$

1.97

$

1.84

$

1.53

Diluted earnings per common share

1.73

1.96

1.84

1.52

Return on shareholders' equity

8.0%

8.5%

7.6%

6.4%

Pretax profits to sales

3.8%

6.8%

6.1%

6.1%

Net income to sales

5.6%

5.5%

4.5%

4.7%

Total Assets

$1,028,209

$

1,088,570

$

1,073,831

$

996,442

Debt

301,286

241,000

203,000

179,000

Total liabilities

463,006

484,842

439,465

373,150

Shareholders' equity

565,203

603,728

634,366

623,292

Debt-to-equity ratio

0.53 to 1

0.40 to 1

0.32 to 1

.29 to 1

Current ratio

2.5 to 1

2.3 to 1

1.3 to 1

2.7 to 1

Cash provided by operations

$

76,810

$

110,475

$

142,310

$

92,035

Capital expenditures

29,612

24,615

32,595

37,079

Backlog

$

265,417

$

332,894

$

243,799

$

186,119

Average shares outstanding

25,970

26,038

26,191

25,897

SERVING THE GROWING NEEDS OF CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE.

AZZ is a global provider of galvanizing and metal coatings solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services for maintaining and building critical infrastructure.

Our innovative technology provides the precision and strength required for the power generation, transmission and distribution, and industrial markets. Diverse customers around the world depend on AZZ for safety, reliability, and sustainability.

INFRASTRUCTURE

SOLUTIONS

Delivering established, innovative products and services

AZZ's Infrastructure Solutions segment is a leading provider of specialized products and services designed to support industrial and electrical applications. Our product offerings include custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products. In addition

to our product offerings, AZZ's Infrastructure Solutions segment focuses on extension of life cycle for power generation, refining and industrial infrastructure through weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation.

ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS

HIGH & MEDIUM VOLTAGE BUS SYSTEMS

INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING SYSTEMS

SPECIALTY WELDING

SWITCHGEAR SYSTEMS

TUBULAR PRODUCTS

METAL COATINGS

North America's largest galvanizer

The Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other surface coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. Hot-dip galvanizing is a metallurgical process in which molten zinc is applied to steel.The zinc alloying renders corrosion protection to fabricated steel for extended periods of up to 50 years. As of February 28, 2021, we operated thirty-ninehot-dip galvanizing plants and six surface technology plants located in various locations throughout the United States and Canada.

HOT-DIP GALVANIZING

SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AZZ Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 14:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
