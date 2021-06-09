AZZ : FY 2021 Proxy Statement

June 1, 2021

Dear Valued Shareholders:

It is my pleasure to invite you to join us for AZZ Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, at One Museum Place, 4th Floor, 3100 West 7th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Details regarding the business to be conducted at the 2021 Annual Meeting are more fully described in the accompanying materials.

All shareholders are invited to attend the meeting. Your vote is very important to our business and continued success. I hope you will exercise your right to vote by following the instructions for voting contained in the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, or the paper or electronic copy of our proxy materials you received for the meeting.

I would like to thank AZZ's Board of Directors for all of their contributions to our Company. Our Board provides critical oversight of our corporate initiatives and is involved in the development and implementation of our corporate strategy, with a focus on delivering shareholder value.

Fiscal year 2021 was a challenging year, largely defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on our operations and financial results. Despite the challenging global environment, we achieved our 34th consecutive year of profitability, returned capital to our shareholders by repurchasing over 1.2 million shares of common stock in the open market (investing approximately $48.3 million in stock repurchases) and paid $17.6 million in dividends.

In fiscal year 2021, we also added two new directors to our board, Ms. Carol R. Jackson and Mr. Clive A. Grannum, resulting in five of our nine directors having a tenure of five years or less, further executing on the Company's commitment to board refreshment, and bringing additional diversity of thought and experience to the Board.

Additionally, over the past 18 months, we have:

Focused on enhancing our environmental, social and governance (''ESG'') programs and practices;

Formed a Sustainability Council, led by the Company's Chief Legal Officer, with members of the Council selected based on their knowledge of sustainability issues and cross-functional expertise in the AZZ business;

cross-functional expertise in the AZZ business; Disclosed our ESG and sustainability principles within a newly created ESG microsite located on AZZ's website;

Amended our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter for the committee to provide oversite of the Company's ESG policies and sustainability practices;

Amended the Company's Code of Conduct and Corporate Governance Guidelines to reflect the Company's commitment to sustainability, diversity, equality and inclusion;

Enhanced the leadership structure in each of the Company's business segments to include a Chief Operating Officer;

Restructured and enhanced the Company's finance team focusing on continued improvement in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting;

Expanded the role of our Senior Vice President of Marketing to include investor relations and shareholder engagement, to regularly engage in active dialogue with our shareholders; and

Retained external financial advisors to expedite the Board's ongoing comprehensive review of our Company portfolio.

AZZ's guiding priority is to actively pursue initiatives to drive long-term growth and enhance shareholder value. We do this by investing in product innovation and making selective acquisitions and dispositions to strengthen our portfolio offerings and achieve higher economies of scale.

On behalf of AZZ Inc.'s Board of Directors, its officers and employees, I would like to express our sincere appreciation of your continued investment and support and we look forward to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Ferguson