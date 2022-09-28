Advanced search
AZZ : to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022￼

09/28/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AZZ Inc. to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Financial Results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

September 28, 2022 - FORT WORTH, TX - AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metalcoating solutions, coil coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered solutions, will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The Company will issue a press release reporting second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before the market opens on October 11, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9499 or (412) 317-5497 (international). A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at http://www.azz.com/investor-

relations.

A replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 2145531, through October 18, 2022, or by visiting http://www.azz.com/investor-relationsfor the next 90 days.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of galvanizing and a variety of metal coating and coil coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered solutions to a broad range of markets, including but not limited to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company's Metal Coatings segment is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, to the North American steel fabrication industry. The Company's Precoat Metals segment is the leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America. Precoat engages in the advanced application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added solutions for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction, agricultural, appliance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets. The Company's Infrastructure Solutions segment is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy and waste management markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by

the power generation markets, electrical transmission and distribution markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. In addition, within each of the markets we serve, our customers and our operations could potentially continue to be adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental issued mandates regarding the same. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials, including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process; supply- chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition or disposition opportunities; currency exchange rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

AZZ Inc.

  1. 810-0095
    www.azz.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Dorame, Managing Partner Lytham Partners

  1. 889-9700www.lythampartners.com

####

Disclaimer

AZZ Inc. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
