B 52 Capital Public : The BOD meeting refrain from paying dividends the date of the AGM of Shareholders for the 2022
03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:03:56
Headline
the BOD meeting refrain from paying dividends the date of the AGM of Shareholders for the 2022
Symbol
B52
Source
B52
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 14-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 21-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 30-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 29-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : means of meeting via electronic media
(E-Meeting), which will broadcast the meeting via electronic media (E- Meeting)
from the Company's meeting room, 7th floor, President Tower, 973 Ploenchit
Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok.
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Issuance of Additional Shares Under
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution : 14-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares : 214,706,598
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 214,706,598
Par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : All Common shares' shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 143,137,732
% of Paid-Up capital as of capital : 20.00
increase BOD resolution date
Allocated to : Private placement (PP)
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 71,568,866
% of Paid-Up capital as of capital : 10.00
increase BOD resolution date
Total shares allocated to Private : 71,568,866
Placement (Shares)
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 14-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.