Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. B-52 Capital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B52   TH0045D10Z07

B-52 CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(B52)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B 52 Capital Public : The BOD meeting refrain from paying dividends the date of the AGM of Shareholders for the 2022

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:03:56
Headline
the BOD meeting refrain from paying dividends the date of the AGM of Shareholders for the 2022
Symbol
B52
Source
B52
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 14-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 21-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 30-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 29-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : means of meeting via electronic media
(E-Meeting), which will broadcast the meeting via electronic media (E- Meeting)
from the Company's meeting room, 7th floor, President Tower, 973 Ploenchit
Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok.
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Issuance  of Additional Shares Under 
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution                 : 14-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 214,706,598
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 214,706,598
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.50
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : All Common shares' shareholders
     Number of allotted shares (shares)  : 143,137,732
     % of Paid-Up capital as of capital  : 20.00
increase BOD resolution date
  Allocated to                           : Private placement (PP)
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 71,568,866
    % of Paid-Up capital as of capital   : 10.00
increase BOD resolution date
    Total shares allocated to Private    : 71,568,866
Placement (Shares)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 14-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

B-52 Capital pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B-52 CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:14aB 52 CAPITAL PUBLIC : The BOD meeting refrain from paying dividends the date of the AGM of..
PU
03/08B 52 CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on corrective measures guideline with respect to C sign on B5..
PU
02/28B 52 CAPITAL PUBLIC : New shares of B52 to be traded on March 2, 2022
PU
02/28B 52 CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of B52-W3 (F53-5) (correct)
PU
02/25B 52 CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of registration of change of paid-up capital from the e..
PU
02/25B 52 CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation No.1/2022
PU
02/25B-52 Capital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/21B 52 CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of B52-W3 (F53-5)
PU
01/26B-52 Capital Public Company Limited entered into letter of intent to acquire a 25% stak..
CI
2021B-52 Capital Public Company Limited Establishes New Company
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69,6 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2021 -96,4 M -2,90 M -2,90 M
Net cash 2021 96,3 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 718 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart B-52 CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
B-52 Capital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Porameth Rungrongtanin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choltichanun Oytip Chief Financial Officer
Linjong Singkornbuth Chairman
Suthep Pongpitak Independent Director
Songsak Pongchana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B-52 CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%52
VONOVIA SE-6.78%38 439
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.74%29 402
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.00%15 266
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.54%14 250
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-16.93%12 790