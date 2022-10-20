B A L Germany : Annual Report for the 2021 financial year including the report of the Supervisory Board as well as the Management Report and the proposal of the Management Board for the appropriation of net profit

|
Contents
|
|
|
Introduction by the CEO ...................................................................................................
|
3
|
|
Supervisory Board Report ................................................................................................
|
5
|
1.
|
Strategic direction .............................................................................................................
|
6
|
2.
|
Business model in detail ...................................................................................................
|
6
|
|
a. Saxony as regional focus ..........................................................................................
|
6
|
|
b. Focus on small to medium-sized units ....................................................................
|
7
|
|
c. Stable rent levels with a positive outlook ...............................................................
|
7
|
3.
|
Operational implementation ............................................................................................
|
8
|
|
a. Acquisition .................................................................................................................
|
8
|
|
b. Renovation/modernization .......................................................................................
|
8
|
|
c.
|
Letting ........................................................................................................................
|
8
|
|
d. Management .............................................................................................................
|
9
|
4.
|
Data management system ................................................................................................
|
9
|
5.
|
Corporate entities of the company ...............................................................................
|
10
|
6.
|
Personnel ...........................................................................................................................
|
11
|
7.
|
The real estate market in Saxony ..................................................................................
|
11
|
|
a. Macroeconomic development in Saxony .............................................................
|
11
|
|
b. Rental housing market in Saxony ..........................................................................
|
11
|
|
c. Economic development in the past fiscal year .....................................................
|
12
|
|
d. Financial performance in the past fiscal year ........................................................
|
13
|
8.
|
Outlook Report .................................................................................................................
|
14
|
9.
|
Opportunities ....................................................................................................................
|
15
|
|
a. Consolidation of the management market ...........................................................
|
15
|
|
b. Development of the economic environment .......................................................
|
15
|
|
c.
|
Digitalization ............................................................................................................
|
16
|
|
d. Acquisition and financing .......................................................................................
|
16
|
10. Risk Management Report ...............................................................................................
|
16
|
|
a. Lack of suitable properties for purchase ..............................................................
|
17
|
|
b. Vacancy rate .............................................................................................................
|
17
|
|
c. Payment defaults ....................................................................................................
|
17
|
|
d. High maintenance costs .........................................................................................
|
18
|
|
e. Difficulty in raising capital ......................................................................................
|
18
|
|
f.
|
Political interventions ..............................................................................................
|
18
|
|
g.
|
Restrictions due to the pandemic ..........................................................................
|
19