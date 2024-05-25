May 25, 2024 at 06:27 am EDT

B & A Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 377.11 million compared to INR 384.22 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 391.18 million compared to INR 396.66 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 167.33 million compared to INR 139.3 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 53.98 compared to INR 44.94 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 53.98 compared to INR 44.94 a year ago.