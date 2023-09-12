PRESS RELEASE
B&C Speakers S.p.A.:
Board of Directors approves Interim Management Report as at June 30, 2023
B&C Speakers S.p.A. confirms trend of clear growth in revenues, margins and profits again in the
first six months of 2023
- Consolidated revenue of EUR 48.54 million (up 29.8% compared to EUR 37.39 million in the first six months of 2022);
- Consolidated EBITDA of EUR 12.06 million (up 45.3% compared to EUR 8.30 million in the first six months of 2022);
- Group Comprehensive Income of EUR 8.14 million (also significantly up from the value of EUR 4.63 million in the first six months of 2022);
- Group net financial position of EUR 7.8 million (equal to EUR 9.4 million at the end of 2022);
Bagno a Ripoli (Fi), September 12, 2023 - TheBoard of Directors of B&C Speakers S.p.A., one of the leading international players in the field of design, production, distribution and marketing of electroacoustic transducers for professional use - listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange-approved the Group's Interim Report for the first six months of 2023 prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Revenues
In the first half of 2023, the Group's reference market confirmed its great dynamism in continuation of the best performance of 2022. The consolidated turnover thus reached a record value of Euro
48.5 million, an increase of 29.8% compared to the value for the first half of 2022 when it stood at Euro 37.39 million.
In particular, the achieved turnover level is due to both a significant volume growth (+12% compared to the same period in 2022) and the achievement of a better sales mix.
The group achieved revenue growth in almost all its reference markets, largely driven by European and Asian customers, although the excellent performance of the South American market should not be forgotten, which has finally become dynamic again after the pandemic crisis. Below is the complete breakdown by geographical area for the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 (all values are in Euro):
Geographical Area
1st half 2023
%
1st half 2023
%
Change
Change %
Latin America
3,946,663
8.1%
1,967,116
5.3%
1,979,547
101%
Europe
23,128,674
47.6%
16,613,429
44.4%
6,515,245
39%
Italy
3,513,022
7.2%
2,243,381
6.0%
1,269,641
57%
North America
8,913,217
18.4%
9,039,968
24.2%
(126,751)
-1%
Middle East & Africa
836,642
1.7%
1,901,412
5.1%
(1,064,770)
-56%
Asia & Pacific
8,203,644
16.9%
5,624,204
15.0%
2,579,440
46%
Total
48,541,862
100.0%
37,389,509
100.0%
11,152,352
29.83%
Cost of sales
During the first six months of 2023, cost of sales showed an improvement in its incidence on revenues compared to the same period of 2022, from 65.7% to 62.7%. This improvement was due to a return of transport costs to pre-pandemic levels and, although to a lesser extent, to an increase in the efficiency of direct personnel costs despite its increase in absolute value (+ 21% compared to H1 2022), determined by the need to support increased production volumes.
Indirect personnel
The cost for indirect personnel decreased as a percentage of revenues from 5.8% to 5.1% in the first half of 2022. In absolute terms, the figure for the first half of 2023 was slightly greater in value, following the hiring of some resources at the technical and production structure.
Commercial expenses
Commercial expenses remained essentially unchanged compared to the first half of 2022.
General and administrative
General and administrative expenses rose compared to the corresponding figure for 2022, increasing their incidence from 5.4% to 6.6%. The rise in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the increment in external consultancy costs, amounting to €524,000, related to the company acquisition described in the section on events occurred after 30 June 2023 of this press release, and partly to the increase in energy costs.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
As a consequence of the dynamics described above, EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 amounted to Euro 12.1 million, showing an increase of Euro 3.76 million (+45.3%) compared to the same period in 2022.
An improvement is also observed in terms of EBITDA margin, with the figure reaching 24.9% of revenue (22.2% in the first six months of the previous year).
As recently announced, on 8th September, B&C Speakers took over Eminence Speakers (a historic professional audio brand with production sites in the US and China). BC incurred a large part of the preparatory expenses for the settlement of this transaction during the first half of 2023. The effect of these non-recurring costs, amounting to about EUR 524 thousands, caused the EBITDA margin to decrease by about 1 percentage point. EBITDA and EBITDA margin gross and net of this effect are shown in the table below:
(€ thousands)
1 half 2023
Incidence
1 half 2022
Incidence
Ebitda
12,059
24.84%
8,298
22.19%
Costs for business aggregation
524
1.08%
-
0.00%
Ebitda adjusted
12,583
25.92%
8,298
22.19%
Amortisation and depreciation
Amortisation and depreciation of tangible and intangible assets and utilisation rights were substantially in line with the first half of the previous year and amounted to €1,035 thousand (€996 thousand in the corresponding period of 2022).
EBIT and EBIT Margin
EBIT for the first six months of 2023 amounted to Euro 11.02 million, an increase of 52.2% compared to the same period of 2022 (Euro 7.24 million). The EBIT margin is 22.7% of revenue (19.4% in the same period of 2022).
Group Net Profit
The Group Net Profit, at the end of the first six months of 2023, amounted to Euro 8.11 million and represented 16.7% of consolidated revenue, with an overall increase of 85.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.
The overall Net Financial Position was negative and amounted to Euro 7.8 million, compared to a value of Euro 9.4 million at year-end 2022. The excellent generation of operating cash flow for the period (core business generated cash of EUR 9.1 million in the first half of 2023) had a positive impact on the Net Financial Position. This allowed the payment of a dividend of Euro 6.5 million and the fulfilment of the maturities of existing loans, without negatively affecting the total net financial debt.
(values in Euro thousands)
30 June
31 December
2023 (a)
2022 (a)
Change %
A. Cash
6,987
5,825
20%
C. Other current financial assets
8,671
8,574
1%
D. Cash and cash equivalent (A+C)
15,658
14,399
9%
E. Bank overdrafts
(4,988)
(476)
-
F. Current portion of non current borrowings
(9,360)
(11,519)
-19%
G. Current borrowingse (E+F)
(14,349)
(11,995)
20%
H. Current net financial indebtness (G+D)
1,309
2,404
-46%
I. Non current financial indebtness
(9,171)
(11,818)
-22%
L. Non current financial indebtness
(9,171)
(11,818)
-22%
M. Total financial indebteness (H+L)
(7,862)
(9,414)
-16%
Below is the reclassified Group Income Statement for the first six months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022:
Economic trends - Group B&C Speakers
(€ thousands)
1 half 2023
Incidence
1 half 2022
Incidence
Revenues
48,542
100.00%
37,390
100.0%
Cost of sales
(30,468)
-62.77%
(24,560)
-65.7%
Gross margin
18,073
37.23%
12,829
34.3%
Other revenues
170
0.35%
126
0.3%
Cost of indirect labour
(2,490)
-5.13%
(2,161)
-5.8%
Commercial expenses
(479)
-0.99%
(452)
-1.2%
General and administrative expenses
(3,216)
-6.62%
(2,044)
-5.5%
Ebitda
12,059
24.84%
8,298
22.2%
Depreciation and Amortization
(1,035)
-2.13%
(996)
-2.7%
Writedowns
0
0.00%
(58)
-0.2%
Earning before interest and taxes (Ebit)
11,024
22.71%
7,243
19.4%
Writedown of investments in non controlled associates
0
0.00%
-
0.0%
Financial costs
(981)
-2.02%
(2,072)
-5.5%
Financial income
785
1.62%
800
2.1%
Earning before taxes (Ebt)
10,828
22.31%
5,972
16.0%
Income taxes
(2,715)
-5.59%
(1,590)
-4.3%
Profit for the year
8,113
16.71%
4,382
11.7%
Minority interest
0
0.00%
0
0.0%
Group Net Result
8,113
16.71%
4,382
11.7%
Other comprehensive result
26
0.05%
250
0.7%
Total Comprehensive result
8,138
16.77%
4,632
12.4%
Events after June 30, 2023
There are currently no events occurring after 30 June 2023 that require additional notes to this half- yearly report.
As already announced to the market in a press release of 8 September 2023, the Parent Company B&C Speakers S.p.A acquired 100% of the share capital of Eminence Speaker LLC (a company incorporated under US law) from Eminence Holdings LLC and, simultaneously, committed itself to purchase from Eminence Dongguan Enterprise Co. Ltd, (also owned by of Eminence Holdings LLC), a significant portion of its assets through a NewCo (whose establishment is an essential condition for the accomplishment of the agreement) entirely owned by B&C.
The two transactions described above represent a significant step forward in the internationalisation strategy of B&C Speakers. The Group will now benefit from two additional production facilities (one in the USA and one in China) where Eminence brand products are manufactured. Eminence is an historic brand in professional audio and very strong in sectors where the B&C Group's presence is historically smaller.
Business outlook
The mood of the reference market is very positive towards the current year and confirms that the year can close on better production and sales levels than in 2022. The Group's management, given the return to normality of logistics costs and the current stability of input costs, believes that the conditions are in place to work on progressively improving production and structural efficiency. The acquisition of Eminence Speaker will guarantee greater visibility to the entire Group and, reasonably, we believe we will be able to observe the first positive effects as early as the current financial year.
The Consolidated Balance Sheet and Consolidated Income Statement as at June 30, 2023 are shown below
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June
31 December
(Values in Euro)
2023
2022
ASSETS
Fixed assets
Tangible assets
2,637,336
2,513,000
Right of use
4,383,862
4,657,737
Goodwill
2,318,181
2,318,181
Other intangible assets
401,778
400,956
Investments in non controlled associates
-
-
Deferred tax assets
897,507
756,478
Other non current assets
541,717
536,368
related parties
6,700
6,700
Total non current assets
11,180,381
11,182,720
Currents assets
Inventory
28,470,118
26,420,332
Trade receivables
22,270,079
21,592,254
Tax assets
0
19,831
Other current assets
12,730,017
14,968,330
Cash and cash equivalents
6,987,479
5,825,350
Total current assets
70,457,693
68,826,097
Total assets
81,638,074
80,008,817
LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
1,083,624
1,083,955
Other reserves
3,966,055
3,490,104
Foreign exchange reserve
467,143
442,276
Retained earnings
32,768,627
31,676,850
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
38,285,449
36,693,185
Minority interest
-
-
Total equity
38,285,449
36,693,185
Non current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
5,849,447
8,183,309
Long-term lease liabilities
3,321,945
3,634,895
related parties
2,766,341
3,086,130
Severance Indemnities
789,317
772,315
Provisions for risk and charges
41,487
41,487
Total non current liabilities
10,002,196
12,632,006
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
13,127,520
10,819,475
Short-term lease liabilities
1,221,286
1,174,874
related parties
924,519
885,605
Trade liabilities
11,908,717
13,487,204
related parties
85,312
83,175
Tax liabilities
4,114,645
2,445,913
Other current liabilities
2,978,262
2,756,160
Total current liabilities
33,350,430
30,683,626
Total Liabilities
81,638,075
80,008,817
