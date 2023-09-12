PRESS RELEASE

B&C Speakers S.p.A.:

Board of Directors approves Interim Management Report as at June 30, 2023

B&C Speakers S.p.A. confirms trend of clear growth in revenues, margins and profits again in the

first six months of 2023

  • Consolidated revenue of EUR 48.54 million (up 29.8% compared to EUR 37.39 million in the first six months of 2022);
  • Consolidated EBITDA of EUR 12.06 million (up 45.3% compared to EUR 8.30 million in the first six months of 2022);
  • Group Comprehensive Income of EUR 8.14 million (also significantly up from the value of EUR 4.63 million in the first six months of 2022);
  • Group net financial position of EUR 7.8 million (equal to EUR 9.4 million at the end of 2022);

Bagno a Ripoli (Fi), September 12, 2023 - TheBoard of Directors of B&C Speakers S.p.A., one of the leading international players in the field of design, production, distribution and marketing of electroacoustic transducers for professional use - listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange-approved the Group's Interim Report for the first six months of 2023 prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Revenues

In the first half of 2023, the Group's reference market confirmed its great dynamism in continuation of the best performance of 2022. The consolidated turnover thus reached a record value of Euro

48.5 million, an increase of 29.8% compared to the value for the first half of 2022 when it stood at Euro 37.39 million.

In particular, the achieved turnover level is due to both a significant volume growth (+12% compared to the same period in 2022) and the achievement of a better sales mix.

The group achieved revenue growth in almost all its reference markets, largely driven by European and Asian customers, although the excellent performance of the South American market should not be forgotten, which has finally become dynamic again after the pandemic crisis. Below is the complete breakdown by geographical area for the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 (all values are in Euro):

Geographical Area

1st half 2023

%

1st half 2023

%

Change

Change %

Latin America

3,946,663

8.1%

1,967,116

5.3%

1,979,547

101%

Europe

23,128,674

47.6%

16,613,429

44.4%

6,515,245

39%

Italy

3,513,022

7.2%

2,243,381

6.0%

1,269,641

57%

North America

8,913,217

18.4%

9,039,968

24.2%

(126,751)

-1%

Middle East & Africa

836,642

1.7%

1,901,412

5.1%

(1,064,770)

-56%

Asia & Pacific

8,203,644

16.9%

5,624,204

15.0%

2,579,440

46%

Total

48,541,862

100.0%

37,389,509

100.0%

11,152,352

29.83%

Cost of sales

During the first six months of 2023, cost of sales showed an improvement in its incidence on revenues compared to the same period of 2022, from 65.7% to 62.7%. This improvement was due to a return of transport costs to pre-pandemic levels and, although to a lesser extent, to an increase in the efficiency of direct personnel costs despite its increase in absolute value (+ 21% compared to H1 2022), determined by the need to support increased production volumes.

Indirect personnel

The cost for indirect personnel decreased as a percentage of revenues from 5.8% to 5.1% in the first half of 2022. In absolute terms, the figure for the first half of 2023 was slightly greater in value, following the hiring of some resources at the technical and production structure.

Commercial expenses

Commercial expenses remained essentially unchanged compared to the first half of 2022.

General and administrative

General and administrative expenses rose compared to the corresponding figure for 2022, increasing their incidence from 5.4% to 6.6%. The rise in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the increment in external consultancy costs, amounting to €524,000, related to the company acquisition described in the section on events occurred after 30 June 2023 of this press release, and partly to the increase in energy costs.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

As a consequence of the dynamics described above, EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 amounted to Euro 12.1 million, showing an increase of Euro 3.76 million (+45.3%) compared to the same period in 2022.

An improvement is also observed in terms of EBITDA margin, with the figure reaching 24.9% of revenue (22.2% in the first six months of the previous year).

As recently announced, on 8th September, B&C Speakers took over Eminence Speakers (a historic professional audio brand with production sites in the US and China). BC incurred a large part of the preparatory expenses for the settlement of this transaction during the first half of 2023. The effect of these non-recurring costs, amounting to about EUR 524 thousands, caused the EBITDA margin to decrease by about 1 percentage point. EBITDA and EBITDA margin gross and net of this effect are shown in the table below:

(€ thousands)

1 half 2023

Incidence

1 half 2022

Incidence

Ebitda

12,059

24.84%

8,298

22.19%

Costs for business aggregation

524

1.08%

-

0.00%

Ebitda adjusted

12,583

25.92%

8,298

22.19%

Amortisation and depreciation

Amortisation and depreciation of tangible and intangible assets and utilisation rights were substantially in line with the first half of the previous year and amounted to €1,035 thousand (€996 thousand in the corresponding period of 2022).

EBIT and EBIT Margin

EBIT for the first six months of 2023 amounted to Euro 11.02 million, an increase of 52.2% compared to the same period of 2022 (Euro 7.24 million). The EBIT margin is 22.7% of revenue (19.4% in the same period of 2022).

Group Net Profit

The Group Net Profit, at the end of the first six months of 2023, amounted to Euro 8.11 million and represented 16.7% of consolidated revenue, with an overall increase of 85.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

The overall Net Financial Position was negative and amounted to Euro 7.8 million, compared to a value of Euro 9.4 million at year-end 2022. The excellent generation of operating cash flow for the period (core business generated cash of EUR 9.1 million in the first half of 2023) had a positive impact on the Net Financial Position. This allowed the payment of a dividend of Euro 6.5 million and the fulfilment of the maturities of existing loans, without negatively affecting the total net financial debt.

(values in Euro thousands)

30 June

31 December

2023 (a)

2022 (a)

Change %

A. Cash

6,987

5,825

20%

C. Other current financial assets

8,671

8,574

1%

D. Cash and cash equivalent (A+C)

15,658

14,399

9%

E. Bank overdrafts

(4,988)

(476)

-

F. Current portion of non current borrowings

(9,360)

(11,519)

-19%

G. Current borrowingse (E+F)

(14,349)

(11,995)

20%

H. Current net financial indebtness (G+D)

1,309

2,404

-46%

I. Non current financial indebtness

(9,171)

(11,818)

-22%

L. Non current financial indebtness

(9,171)

(11,818)

-22%

M. Total financial indebteness (H+L)

(7,862)

(9,414)

-16%

Below is the reclassified Group Income Statement for the first six months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022:

Economic trends - Group B&C Speakers

(€ thousands)

1 half 2023

Incidence

1 half 2022

Incidence

Revenues

48,542

100.00%

37,390

100.0%

Cost of sales

(30,468)

-62.77%

(24,560)

-65.7%

Gross margin

18,073

37.23%

12,829

34.3%

Other revenues

170

0.35%

126

0.3%

Cost of indirect labour

(2,490)

-5.13%

(2,161)

-5.8%

Commercial expenses

(479)

-0.99%

(452)

-1.2%

General and administrative expenses

(3,216)

-6.62%

(2,044)

-5.5%

Ebitda

12,059

24.84%

8,298

22.2%

Depreciation and Amortization

(1,035)

-2.13%

(996)

-2.7%

Writedowns

0

0.00%

(58)

-0.2%

Earning before interest and taxes (Ebit)

11,024

22.71%

7,243

19.4%

Writedown of investments in non controlled associates

0

0.00%

-

0.0%

Financial costs

(981)

-2.02%

(2,072)

-5.5%

Financial income

785

1.62%

800

2.1%

Earning before taxes (Ebt)

10,828

22.31%

5,972

16.0%

Income taxes

(2,715)

-5.59%

(1,590)

-4.3%

Profit for the year

8,113

16.71%

4,382

11.7%

Minority interest

0

0.00%

0

0.0%

Group Net Result

8,113

16.71%

4,382

11.7%

Other comprehensive result

26

0.05%

250

0.7%

Total Comprehensive result

8,138

16.77%

4,632

12.4%

Events after June 30, 2023

There are currently no events occurring after 30 June 2023 that require additional notes to this half- yearly report.

As already announced to the market in a press release of 8 September 2023, the Parent Company B&C Speakers S.p.A acquired 100% of the share capital of Eminence Speaker LLC (a company incorporated under US law) from Eminence Holdings LLC and, simultaneously, committed itself to purchase from Eminence Dongguan Enterprise Co. Ltd, (also owned by of Eminence Holdings LLC), a significant portion of its assets through a NewCo (whose establishment is an essential condition for the accomplishment of the agreement) entirely owned by B&C.

The two transactions described above represent a significant step forward in the internationalisation strategy of B&C Speakers. The Group will now benefit from two additional production facilities (one in the USA and one in China) where Eminence brand products are manufactured. Eminence is an historic brand in professional audio and very strong in sectors where the B&C Group's presence is historically smaller.

Business outlook

The mood of the reference market is very positive towards the current year and confirms that the year can close on better production and sales levels than in 2022. The Group's management, given the return to normality of logistics costs and the current stability of input costs, believes that the conditions are in place to work on progressively improving production and structural efficiency. The acquisition of Eminence Speaker will guarantee greater visibility to the entire Group and, reasonably, we believe we will be able to observe the first positive effects as early as the current financial year.

The Consolidated Balance Sheet and Consolidated Income Statement as at June 30, 2023 are shown below

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June

31 December

(Values in Euro)

2023

2022

ASSETS

Fixed assets

Tangible assets

2,637,336

2,513,000

Right of use

4,383,862

4,657,737

Goodwill

2,318,181

2,318,181

Other intangible assets

401,778

400,956

Investments in non controlled associates

-

-

Deferred tax assets

897,507

756,478

Other non current assets

541,717

536,368

related parties

6,700

6,700

Total non current assets

11,180,381

11,182,720

Currents assets

Inventory

28,470,118

26,420,332

Trade receivables

22,270,079

21,592,254

Tax assets

0

19,831

Other current assets

12,730,017

14,968,330

Cash and cash equivalents

6,987,479

5,825,350

Total current assets

70,457,693

68,826,097

Total assets

81,638,074

80,008,817

LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

1,083,624

1,083,955

Other reserves

3,966,055

3,490,104

Foreign exchange reserve

467,143

442,276

Retained earnings

32,768,627

31,676,850

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

38,285,449

36,693,185

Minority interest

-

-

Total equity

38,285,449

36,693,185

Non current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

5,849,447

8,183,309

Long-term lease liabilities

3,321,945

3,634,895

related parties

2,766,341

3,086,130

Severance Indemnities

789,317

772,315

Provisions for risk and charges

41,487

41,487

Total non current liabilities

10,002,196

12,632,006

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

13,127,520

10,819,475

Short-term lease liabilities

1,221,286

1,174,874

related parties

924,519

885,605

Trade liabilities

11,908,717

13,487,204

related parties

85,312

83,175

Tax liabilities

4,114,645

2,445,913

Other current liabilities

2,978,262

2,756,160

Total current liabilities

33,350,430

30,683,626

Total Liabilities

81,638,075

80,008,817

