B&C Speakers S.p.A.

B&C SPEAKERS S.P.A.

(BEC)
01/26 12:09:35 pm
9.6400 EUR   -0.62%
B&C Speakers S p A : The new FB464 Crossover

01/26/2021 | 06:22am EST
Completing the most accurate point source solution available, B&C Speakers is thrilled to announce the FB464 passive crossover for our DCX464 coaxial compression driver. Specifically designed for use in conjunction with the ME464 300Hz horn released in late 2020, users of all types can now have flat high-fidelity response out of the box using 100% OEM components. The FB464 crossover phase aligns the mid and high frequency elements of the DCX464, and implements an asymmetrical slope crossover at 3.6kHz without reducing efficiency. This crossover frequency best balances energy between the two diaphragms for minimum distortion at all output levels. Series protection is additionally provided by industrial filament bulbs which prevent over power or inconsistent tonal balance at very high output.

The FB464 is available in both 8Ω and 16Ω versions to match the impedance of your DCX464 driver. Find specifications, drawings, and measurements on our website's new dedicated Crossovers section

Disclaimer

B&C Speakers S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 11:21:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 37,0 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2020 3,00 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
Net Debt 2020 0,10 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 106 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart B&C SPEAKERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
B&C Speakers S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&C SPEAKERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,80 €
Last Close Price 9,70 €
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorenzo Coppini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gianni Luzi Chairman
Simone Pratesi CFO, Director, Director-Investor Relations
Alessandro Pancani Director & Chief Technology Officer
Roberta Pecci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&C SPEAKERS S.P.A.-6.28%128
SONY CORPORATION0.15%122 717
PANASONIC CORPORATION19.53%31 995
LG ELECTRONICS INC.31.85%27 676
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION33.90%19 699
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-6.10%14 366
