(Alliance News) - B&C Speakers Spa let it be known that the shareholders' meeting appointed a 7-member board of directors for the 2024-2026 fiscal years: Roberta Pecci - who was then appointed chairman -, Lorenzo Coppini, Alessandro Pancani, Francesco Spapperi, Marta Bavasso, Valerie Sun and Raffaele Cappiello.

B&C Speakers' stock gives up 0.3 percent to EUR17.05 per share.

