    BCOM   IL0011076630

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-15
13.09 ILS   +0.69%
B Communications : BEZEQ REPORT-Investor Presentation- Financial Results Q1 2023

05/17/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Bezeq Group

Investor Presentation

Financial Results Q1 2023

Pelephone

Forward-Looking Information and Statement (Disclaimer)

This presentation contains general data and information as well as forward looking statements about Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunications Corp., Ltd. ("Bezeq"). Such statements, along with explanations and clarifications presented by Bezeq's representatives, include expressions of management's expectations about new and existing programs, opportunities, technology and market conditions. Although Bezeq believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. These statements should not be regarded as a representation that anticipated events will occur or that expected aspirations will be achieved. In addition, the realization and/or otherwise of the forward looking information will be affected by factors that cannot be assessed in advance, and which are not within the control of Bezeq, including the risk factors that are characteristic of its operations, developments in the general environment, external factors, and the regulation that affects Bezeq's operations.

This presentation contains partial information from the public reports of Bezeq under the Israeli Securities Law 5728-1968 (the "Securities Law"), which can be accessed on the Israeli Securities Authority's website, www.magna.isa.gov.il. A review of this presentation is not a substitute for a review of the detailed reports of Bezeq under the Securities Law and is not meant to replace or qualify them; rather, the presentation is prepared merely for the convenience of the reader, with the understanding that the detailed reports are being reviewed simultaneously. No representation is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

The information included in this presentation is based on information included in Bezeq's public filings. However, some of the information may be presented in a different manner and/or breakdown and/or is differently edited. In any event of inconsistency between Bezeq's public filings and the information contained in this presentation, the information included in the public filings shall prevail.

The information contained in this presentation or which will be provided orally during the presentation thereof, does not constitute or form part of any invitation or offer to sell, or any solicitation of any invitation or offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Bezeq or any other entity, nor shall the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with or relating to any action, contract, commitment or to the securities of Bezeq. The presentation does not constitute a recommendation or opinion or substitute for the discretion of any investor.

2

Bezeq Group | Focus on Growth

Record quarterly revenues since 2018, with growth in all group segments

Consistent growth in

subscribers with 5G plans

reaching 860k (33%),*

contributing to ARPU growth

Record quarter in fiber take-up - both retail and wholesale

Dividend payout upgraded to 60%, reflecting dividend yield of ~4%

yes TV + Bezeq fiber

bundle combined

with agreements with international content providers

Upgrade in credit rating

outlook to "positive" due to

continued financial debt reduction and improved debt leverage ratios

3

* As of reporting Date

Bezeq Group is executing on its strategy while

focusing on growth

Technological & Business Roadmap

Migration to fiber

Transition to 5G

Migration to IPTV

2020

Launch of fiber project

5G Tender Award

Satellite to IP migration

Today

1.7 m homes passed

860k subscribers (33%)

356k subscribers (61%)

380k subscriber take-up (retail + wholesale)

12% increase in service revenues*

29% decrease in churn rate*

  • 22% fiber penetration rate
  • 18% increase in broadband ARPU*

2.7 m homes passed, approx.Approx. 80% 5G subscribers100% IPTV subs

Mid-term

85% of Israeli households

Opex and Capex savings

4

Technology upgrades reflect potential for future growth

*As compared to Q4-2020

Bezeq Group | Q1-2023 Summary

Revenues

NIS 2.31 billion

Highest quarterly revenues since 2018

2.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

NIS 936 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.6%

2.3%

Adjusted Net Profit (1)

NIS 321 million

0.3%

Free Cash Flow

NIS 345 million

39.5%

Decrease in Net Debt

NIS 331 million

5.9%

Upgrade in credit rating outlook to "Positive"

5 All results are compared to Q1-2022 unless otherwise stated

(1) After adjusting for other operating expenses/income, net, one-time losses/gains from impairment/increase in value of assets and stock-based compensation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
