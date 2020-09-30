B Communications : Immediate Supplementary Report – Allocation of Frequencies and License Expansion Following Pelephone's Award in 5G Frequencies Tender

Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd.

("Company")

September 29, 2020

The Israel Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Immediate Supplementary Report - Allocation of Frequencies and License Expansion

Following Pelephone's Award in 5G Frequencies Tender

Further to the Company's immediate supplementary report of August 13, 2020, the Company has been notified today by the subsidiary, Pelephone Communications Ltd. ("Pelephone"), that the Minister of Communications signed an order expanding Pelephone's general license, after its winning a cluster of frequencies in Tender 2019/015 for Advanced Mobile Broadband Services ("5G frequencies"), and that it has been allocated the 5G frequencies.

With the grant of the expanded license, Pelephone is beginning to operate the 5G frequencies at the broadcasting sites that have already been upgraded.

Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.