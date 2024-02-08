(Alliance News) - BF Spa reported Thursday that Arum Spa bought 47,923 shares in two separate transactions.

In the first transaction, Arum bought back 10,000 BF shares at EUR3.93 each for a total of EUR39,300.

In the second, Arum bought back 37,923 shares at an average price of EUR3.9105 for a consideration of EUR148,297.89.

BF's stock closed Thursday 2.6 percent in the red at EUR3.82 per share.

