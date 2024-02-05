(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Monday that Arum Spa bought 54,283 shares in the company in two separate transactions.

In the first, the company bought 20,000 BF shares at an average price of EUR3.90 for a total consideration of EUR78,000.

In the second, Arum took over 34,283 BF shares at an average price of EUR3.8953 for a total of EUR133,542.57.

BF's stock closed Monday in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR3.93 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

