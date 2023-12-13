(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Wednesday that the offering of up to 74.8 million ordinary shares in the company for a maximum amount of EUR299.3 million has been concluded.

During the offering period, 148.4 million option rights were exercised and 59.3 million new shares were subsequently subscribed, accounting for 79.35 percent of the total number of new shares offered and totaling EUR237.5 million.

BF on Wednesday closed 1.0 percent in the red at EUR3.95 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

