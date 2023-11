(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Friday that board member Stefania Quintavalla has resigned with effect from the co-option of a new director.

On Friday, BF closed up 1.8 percent at EUR4.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.