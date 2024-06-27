(Alliance News) - BF Spa and Digit'Ed Spa on Thursday signed and executed an agreement for Digit'Ed to purchase the entire share capital of FieldEd Spa, a subsidiary of BF.

FieldEd was entrusted with the exclusive provision of professional training services to the entire BF Group and its network, based on a multi-year agreement entered into by FieldEd, BF Educational Srl, a subsidiary of BF, and BF itself.

The sale by BF of the entire capital of FieldEd was made at a purchase price of EUR16 million, which will be paid in eight successive tranches, due on June 30 and December 30 of each year, until December 31, 2027.

For the purpose of payment of the consideration, Digit'Ed will use its own resources.

Under the terms of the multi-year service agreement, FieldEd has committed to provide professional training services to BF Educational, which, in turn, has committed exclusively to purchase such services for the entire BF Group for minimum fees that increase over time.

BF's stock closed Thursday in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR3.62 per share.

