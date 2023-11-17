(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced that it has signed an agreement with EcorNaturaSì Spa and its shareholders aimed at developing business synergies between Naturasì, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and BF Group companies.

The agreement was entered into in a logic of integration of the entire production and distribution chain, based on the organizational linkage of the production phases along the entire process from seed production to cultivation to processing and marketing of the organic food product offered to the final consumer.

The agreement provides for BF and Naturasì to enter into a commercial agreement covering the purchase and distribution by Naturasì of organic products produced and marketed by the BF group; and the subscription of a divisible paid capital increase of Naturasì intended for BF for a total amount of EUR25 million, as a result of which the BF group will acquire a representative stake of 11 percent in Naturasì's share capital.

The Naturasì group is engaged in trading, including online, and wholesale and retail distribution of organic, biodynamic and natural food products, making use of more than 300 stores. In 2022, the Naturasì group reported a consolidated value of production of about EUR406 million, consolidated Ebitda of about EUR15.2 million, and a consolidated Net Financial Position of about EUR54.8 million.

BF's stock is on par at EUR3.91 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

