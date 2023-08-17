Today at 02:46 am

(Alliance News) - BF Spa has announced that Elfe Srl, a company linked to Federico Vecchioni, has taken over - through a stock exchange buyout - 41,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR3.5867, for a total consideration of EUR147,054.70.

BF's stock on Wednesday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR3.54 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

