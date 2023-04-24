Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  B.F. S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    BFG   IT0005187460

B.F. S.P.A.

(BFG)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-24 am EDT
3.840 EUR    0.00%
Elfe has taken over 8,520 shares of BF for more than EUR30,000
AN
Europeans in the green; Saipem tops the Mib.
AN
Stock exchanges in green; OPEC decision+index on markets.
AN
Elfe has taken over 8,520 shares of BF for more than EUR30,000

04/24/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Monday that Elfe Srl, a company linked to Federico Vecchioni, has taken over - through a stock exchange buyout - 8,524 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR3.8340, for a total consideration of EUR32,681.00.

BF's stock closed flat Monday at EUR3.84 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 299 M 328 M 328 M
Net income 2021 -0,51 M -0,56 M -0,56 M
Net Debt 2021 25,6 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 265x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 718 M 789 M 789 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart B.F. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
B.F. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B.F. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Federico Vecchioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Filaferro Chief Financial Officer
Michael Pisante Chairman
Francesco Pugliese Director-Research & Development
Andrea Bignami Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B.F. S.P.A.-0.26%789
QL RESOURCES4.36%3 152
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-6.33%1 777
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.12.41%1 408
DOLE PLC33.89%1 226
FGV HOLDINGS12.12%1 216
