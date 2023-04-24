Elfe has taken over 8,520 shares of BF for more than EUR30,000

(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Monday that Elfe Srl, a company linked to Federico Vecchioni, has taken over - through a stock exchange buyout - 8,524 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR3.8340, for a total consideration of EUR32,681.00.

BF's stock closed flat Monday at EUR3.84 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.