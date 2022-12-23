Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. B.F. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFG   IT0005187460

B.F. S.P.A.

(BFG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-23 am EST
3.820 EUR   +1.33%
01:02pNextalia, acquisition of IBF Services for agritech sector development
AN
09/28B.F. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/30B.F. S.p.A. acquired a 30% stake in Pastificio Fabianelli Spa.
CI
Summary 
Most relevant

Nextalia, acquisition of IBF Services for agritech sector development

12/23/2022 | 01:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - Nextalia SGR, on behalf of the Nextalia Private Equity Fund, signed on Friday a binding agreement to purchase from BF Agricola Srl Società Agricola, a Group company headed by BF Spa, and other minority shareholders, the entire share capital of IBF Servizi Spa, Italy's leading operator in precision agriculture services, technological innovation and professional software solutions for the agribusiness sector.

As of September 30, 2022, IBF Group's consolidated value of production stood at about EUR7.5 million, while Ebitda stood at about EUR3.03 million.

The value of production on IBF's separate balance sheet stands at about EUR5.28 million, while Ebitda stands at about EUR1.98 million.

More in detail, the structure of the deal involves the acquisition by a newly established company indirectly controlled by Nextalia of IBF's entire capital at a purchase price of EUR50 million and the simultaneous creation of a strategic partnership with BF and its investee Consorzi Agrari d'Italia Spa.

On Friday, BF closed in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR3.82 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B.F. S.P.A. 1.33% 3.82 Delayed Quote.2.45%
S&P GSCI AGRICULTURE INDEX 1.03% 465.8274 Real-time Quote.3.57%
