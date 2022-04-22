Log in
B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
04/22 04:00:02 pm EDT
28.69 USD   -1.00%
05:47pB&G Foods Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/02B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for Undeclared Egg and Milk in a Limited Number of Boxes of Back to Nature® Cheddalicious® Cheese Flavored Crackers Mistakenly Containing Animal Shaped Crackers
BU
04/02B&G Foods, Inc. Recalls Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers
CI
B&G Foods Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/22/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 097 M - -
Net income 2022 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 1 995 M 1 995 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 847
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,98 $
Average target price 27,75 $
Spread / Average Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Casey Keller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.-5.69%1 995
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.74%356 099
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.71%91 064
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.11%54 026
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY22.56%53 895
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.26%46 957