  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. B&G Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
24.71 USD   -0.96%
03:47pB&G Foods Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/07RBC Cuts Price Target on B&G Foods to $27 From $29, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
06/29B&G FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

B&G Foods Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

07/30/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 125 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 7,75%
Capitalization 1 702 M 1 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 922
Free-Float 97,9%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,71 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Casey Keller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Rick Drummond SVP-Quality Assurance, Research & Development
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.-19.59%1 702
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.63%337 780
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.42%87 771
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.83%46 728
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY17.40%46 398
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.59%45 133