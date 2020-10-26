Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  B&G Foods, Inc.    BGS

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&G Foods : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

— Clarifies Number of Weeks in Third and Fourth Quarters —

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Kenneth G. Romanzi, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce C. Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.

Fiscal Quarter Calendar Clarification

Typically, the Company’s fiscal quarters and fiscal year consist of 13 and 52 weeks, respectively, ending on the Saturday closest to December 31 in the case of the Company’s fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter, and on the Saturday closest to the end of the corresponding calendar quarter in the case of the Company’s fiscal quarters. As a result, a 53rd week is added to the Company’s fiscal year every five or six years. As previously disclosed, the Company’s fiscal year ending January 2, 2021 (fiscal 2020) contains 53 weeks. Generally when this occurs, the Company’s fourth fiscal quarter contains 14 weeks. However, based upon a third quarter end date of October 3, 2020 (the Saturday closest to September 30) and a fourth quarter end date of January 2, 2021 (the Saturday closest to December 31), for fiscal 2020, the third quarter contained 14 weeks and the fourth quarter will contain 13 weeks. Fiscal 2019 contained 52 weeks and the third and fourth quarters of 2019 each contained 13 weeks.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about B&G FOODS, INC.
04:09pB&G FOODS : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/21B&G FOODS : Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for a Limited Number of Boxes of Back..
AQ
10/09B&G FOODS :  Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for a Limited Number of Boxes ..
PU
10/09B&G FOODS : Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for a Limited Number of Boxes of Back..
BU
09/29B&G FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/18B&G FOODS :  Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in a Limite..
PU
09/10B&G FOODS : to Participate at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
AQ
09/10ORTEGA : ® Introduces First Line of Ortega : Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells to M..
PR
09/04B&G FOODS : to Participate at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/28B&G FOODS : Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in a Limited Numbe..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 938 M - -
Net income 2020 141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 6,76%
Capitalization 1 808 M 1 808 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 922
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,56 $
Last Close Price 28,18 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth G. Romanzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
David L. Wenner Non-Independent Director
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.57.17%1 808
NESTLÉ S.A.1.70%327 595
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.78%80 858
DANONE-30.83%39 295
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.37%38 352
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.35%37 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group