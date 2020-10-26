B&G Foods : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

— Clarifies Number of Weeks in Third and Fourth Quarters —

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Kenneth G. Romanzi, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce C. Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.

Fiscal Quarter Calendar Clarification

Typically, the Company’s fiscal quarters and fiscal year consist of 13 and 52 weeks, respectively, ending on the Saturday closest to December 31 in the case of the Company’s fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter, and on the Saturday closest to the end of the corresponding calendar quarter in the case of the Company’s fiscal quarters. As a result, a 53rd week is added to the Company’s fiscal year every five or six years. As previously disclosed, the Company’s fiscal year ending January 2, 2021 (fiscal 2020) contains 53 weeks. Generally when this occurs, the Company’s fourth fiscal quarter contains 14 weeks. However, based upon a third quarter end date of October 3, 2020 (the Saturday closest to September 30) and a fourth quarter end date of January 2, 2021 (the Saturday closest to December 31), for fiscal 2020, the third quarter contained 14 weeks and the fourth quarter will contain 13 weeks. Fiscal 2019 contained 52 weeks and the third and fourth quarters of 2019 each contained 13 weeks.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005857/en/