    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
B&G Foods : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/22/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.

About B&G Foods, Inc.
Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 052 M - -
Net income 2021 124 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 1 900 M 1 900 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 071
Free-Float 87,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,31 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,47%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Casey Keller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.5.70%1 900
NESTLÉ S.A.12.10%350 280
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.89%84 093
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.62%52 815
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 507
DANONE4.58%42 607