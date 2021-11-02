Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. B&G Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/02 04:10:00 pm
31.17 USD   +3.01%
06:37pB&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/22B&G FOODS : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/19B&G FOODS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

11/02/2021 | 06:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

At the closing market price of the common stock on November 2, 2021, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 6.1%. This is the 69th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about B&G FOODS, INC.
06:37pB&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/22B&G FOODS : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/19B&G FOODS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04ORTEGA : ® Thinks Big, Goes Small With Introduction of New Ortega :® Mini Taco Slider Shel..
PR
09/29B&G FOODS : Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in a Limited Number of Case..
BU
09/29B&G Foods Announces Voluntary Recall on Undeclared Wheat in A Limited Number of Cases o..
CI
09/29B&G FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21Einstein Bros.® Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Now Available
CI
09/08B&G Foods to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
08/31B&G FOODS : to Participate at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&G FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 052 M - -
Net income 2021 124 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 6,31%
Capitalization 2 021 M 2 021 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 071
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,26 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Casey Keller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.9.12%1 962
NESTLÉ S.A.15.48%363 232
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.17%85 141
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.92%51 100
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.97%45 004
DANONE5.93%42 955