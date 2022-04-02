Log in
    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for Undeclared Egg and Milk in a Limited Number of Boxes of Back to Nature® Cheddalicious® Cheese Flavored Crackers Mistakenly Containing Animal Shaped Crackers

04/02/2022 | 09:32am EDT
B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6 oz. Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022, after learning that a limited number of the cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil wrapped pouches of animal shaped crackers, which contain egg and milk, allergens that are not declared on the box label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the animal shaped crackers contained in the recalled boxes. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to egg or milk.

Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers package (Photo: Business Wire)

This recall affects only 1,855 cases of the following product, which may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide:

Description

Consumer UPC #

Size

Best By Date

Back to Nature Cheddalicious
Cheese Flavored Crackers

8-19898-01491-0

6 oz.

SEP 05 2022
(The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Back to Nature products.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third party co-packer that produced the product.

B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received a consumer complaint that a foil pouch within a single box of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers contained animal shaped crackers. The third-party co-packer that produces the product inadvertently filled a limited number of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers product boxes with another food company’s animal shaped crackers.

Out of an abundance of caution, B&G Foods is recalling all 1,855 cases with this particular “best by” date. Product with this particular “best by” date was shipped and distributed to customer warehouses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or submitting a contact at https://backtonaturefoods.com/contact-us.


© Business Wire 2022
