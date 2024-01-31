B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today the release of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report outlines B&G Foods’ goals, commitments, and programs across a wide range of CSR and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

“The release of our first CSR Report is an important milestone in our ongoing journey to achieve our ESG mission and goals,” said Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods. “Our employees have come together to identify areas of opportunity and put together comprehensive plans to meet our aggressive five-year ESG goals. I am inspired by the commitment our employees have shown to our sustainability and social impact efforts.”

A highlight within the report is B&G Foods’ most recent philanthropic partnership with America’s Grow-a-Row (AGAR), a not-for-profit organization that grows and gleans fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables that are donated to those suffering from hunger or living in areas that lack reliable access to fresh, affordable produce. In 2023, B&G Foods’ donation to AGAR resulted in the planting, growing, harvesting and distribution of 1.25 million servings of fresh produce to communities in need across the United States.

“Our partnership with AGAR is a fantastic example of how our employees have mobilized to put our philanthropy principles into action,” said Scott Lerner, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer. “Whether it was volunteering to harvest fresh fruits and vegetables or helping to distribute that fresh produce at food banks, B&G Foods is pitching in to make a difference in our communities. I look forward to continued success in support of our philanthropy principles as well steady progress toward meeting the sustainability and social impact goals set forth in our inaugural CSR report in the years to come.”

B&G Foods plans to continue to increase its public disclosures regarding the steps it has been taking to enhance its corporate social responsibility efforts and to minimize the company’s impact on the environment. B&G Foods recognizes its responsibility to support all stakeholders and provide updates on progress made toward its ESG goals.

To read B&G Foods’ inaugural CSR report, please visit bgfoods.com/about/responsibility or click here.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to B&G Foods’ inaugural CSR report, and B&G Foods’ plans and expectations regarding progress toward B&G Foods’ five-year ESG goals. These forward-looking statements are based upon B&G Foods’ current beliefs, expectations and goals. However, there can be no assurance that B&G Foods will achieve its ESG goals or that B&G Foods will execute its CSR and ESG strategy as planned. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of B&G Foods to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “could,” “should,” “estimates,” “potential,” “seek,” “predict,” “may,” “will” or “plans” and similar references to future periods to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in B&G Foods’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in B&G Foods’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. B&G Foods undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

