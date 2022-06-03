Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. B&G Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
22.27 USD   -0.71%
05:42pB&G FOODS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/19B&G FOODS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18B&G Foods Maintains Dividend at $0.475/Share; Payable on August 1 to Shareholders of Record on June 30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&G Foods : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Wenner David L
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O B&G FOODS, INC. , FOUR GATEHALL DRIVE, SUITE 110
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PARSIPPANY NJ 07054
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Wenner David L
C/O B&G FOODS, INC.
FOUR GATEHALL DRIVE, SUITE 110
PARSIPPANY, NJ07054 		X

Signatures
/s/ Scott E. Lerner, as attorney-in-fact for David L. Wenner 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each non-employee director of B&G Foods receives an annual equity grant of approximately $130,000 of Common Stock as part of his or her non-employee director compensation.
(2) The reporting person no longer has a reportable interest in 1,000 shares of Common Stock owned by an adult child included in the reporting person's prior ownership reports.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

B&G Foods Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B&G FOODS, INC.
05:42pB&G FOODS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/19B&G FOODS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18B&G Foods Maintains Dividend at $0.475/Share; Payable on August 1 to Shareholders of Re..
MT
05/17B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/17B&G Foods, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on August 1, 2022
CI
05/17TRANSCRIPT : B&G Foods, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/06Credit Suisse Lowers B&G Foods' Price Target to $23 from $26 After 'Weak' Q1 Results, L..
MT
05/06B&G Foods Acquires Frozen Vegetable Manufacturing Operations of Growers Express; Acquis..
AQ
05/05B&G FOODS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05B&G Foods Q1 Adjusted EPS Declines, Sales Climb; Raises Sales, Cuts Adjusted EPS Outloo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&G FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 137 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 8,56%
Capitalization 1 545 M 1 545 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 922
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,43 $
Average target price 25,43 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Casey Keller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.-27.01%1 545
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.97%330 128
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.93%87 243
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.23%50 239
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.36%44 543
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.38%43 019