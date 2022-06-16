Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. B&G Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
22.70 USD   +1.93%
05:03pB&G FOODS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:07pB&G Foods Announces Formation of Business Units and Senior Leadership Appointments
BU
06/14Piper Sandler Upgrades B&G Foods to Neutral From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to $23 From $25
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&G Foods : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Keller Kenneth C Jr
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
PRESIDENT & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O B&G FOODS, INC. , FOUR GATEHALL DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PARSIPPANY NJ 07054
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Keller Kenneth C Jr
C/O B&G FOODS, INC.
FOUR GATEHALL DRIVE
PARSIPPANY, NJ07054

PRESIDENT & CEO
Signatures
/s/ Scott E. Lerner as attorney-in-fact for Kenneth C. Keller, Jr. 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares of common stock withheld by B&G Foods to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting on June 14, 2022 of 2,375 shares of restricted stock, or one-third of the total number of shares of restricted stock, issued to the reporting person on June 14, 2021 pursuant to the B&G Foods, Inc. Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

B&G Foods Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 141 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 8,62%
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 922
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,27 $
Average target price 25,63 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Casey Keller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.-27.53%1 534
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.44%297 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.96%81 707
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.31%46 300
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.78%44 286
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.88%42 394