B&G Foods : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
FORM 4
Keller Kenneth C Jr
B&G Foods, Inc. [BGS]
PRESIDENT & CEO
C/O B&G FOODS, INC. , FOUR GATEHALL DRIVE
PARSIPPANY
NJ
07054
Keller Kenneth C Jr
C/O B&G FOODS, INC.
FOUR GATEHALL DRIVE
PARSIPPANY, NJ07054
PRESIDENT & CEO
/s/ Scott E. Lerner as attorney-in-fact for Kenneth C. Keller, Jr.
2022-06-16
Represents shares of common stock withheld by B&G Foods to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting on June 14, 2022 of 2,375 shares of restricted stock, or one-third of the total number of shares of restricted stock, issued to the reporting person on June 14, 2021 pursuant to the B&G Foods, Inc. Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan.
